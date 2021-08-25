For stopping outside, funeral director issues PS42 Fine Hospital to receive body

Jason Price (50) was fined a PS42 parking violation after stopping outside Lincoln Hospital’s pathology section for more than an hour. Price arrived in private ambulance and was given the penalty notice a few days later.

“The hospital said since that they would not have been fined if we had let them know beforehand.

“But no one has ever told us this so how can we possibly know?”

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust advised funeral directors to contact the Trust directly for more information.

According to the Trust, they support local funeral directors and offer to reimburse parking fees.