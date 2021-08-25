Ford removes Bronco pickups

DETROIT — According to two people familiar with the matter, Ford Motor Co. decided to scrap plans for a pickup Bronco SUV off-road vehicle.

According to Automotive News, although the automaker had planned to launch a Bronco-based pickup by 2024, it has since informed its suppliers that the program is canceled. The pickup was planned to be made at the same facility that also assembles the Ranger pickup and the Bronco SUV in Wayne, Mich.

- Advertisement -

Mike Levine, Ford spokesperson, declined to discuss the future of Ford’s product line but stated that there was strong demand for its full range of rugged trucks and SUVs. This includes Bronco-brand utility vehicles and our Ford Truck lineup.

Bronco pickup plans have not been confirmed by the company.

Ford would now have three smaller pickups than the F-150, in addition to the Ranger or upcoming Maverick. This new Ford vehicle could also be a competitor to Jeep Gladiator. It would have been a huge overlap and probably hurt sales of the Ranger. Ford intends to invest in it with a 2023 redesign and an expected Raptor variant.



