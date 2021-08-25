Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 3 break sales records... They aren't even yet out

Samsung’s latest flagship phones launched August 11th, but already they are racking up significant sales numbers as customers flock to the foldable technology.

Customers are placing preorders for Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 3 before the phones arrive on high-street shelves.

Samsung fans in South Korea have placed almost 1 million pre-orders of the phones. Last year, only 81,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphones were available for pre-order.

The figures for the rest are not yet available, though they are believed to be much larger. Samsung has said there have now been more pre-orders for the two models than sales of all previous Samsung foldable phones. This means that Samsung is on track to sell 6-7 million of its two foldable smartphones, something many thought impossible.

Price could explain the huge increase in interest. They are still expensive, but they cost less than the previous foldable phone models.

Customers are more interested in the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (prices starting at PS949) than they were for the Fold, accounting for around two-thirds. It and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are both cheaper than previous models, which were priced at PS1,600 & PS1,799, respectively.

Samsung will continue to improve the folding phone design and manufacturing processes, allowing it to offer new features at a lower cost. This could position it ahead of competitors like Apple and Google, who are heavily rumoured be interested in folding design ideas within their R&D departments. However, neither company has made any public announcements.

