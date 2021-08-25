Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live, start time and how to stream live

Gamescom returns this week, with the 2021 edition kicking off today. Gamescom 2021 will take place from Wednesday, August 25, through Friday, August 27, and the main attraction is the Geoff Keighley-fronted Opening Night Live. Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 is expected to last around 2 hours and feature more than 30 games.

Here are details about the Gamescom Opening Night 2021, including the live streaming and start times.

GAMESCOM 2021: WHEN IS THE OPENING NIGHT LIVE EVENING? What is the START TIME

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 will take place Wednesday, August 25, at 7 p.m. BST.

Other regions will have 11am Pacific time, 2pm Eastern time, and 8 PM CEST.