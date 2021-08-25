Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live, start time and how to stream live

Gamescom returns this week, with the 2021 edition kicking off today. Gamescom 2021 will take place from Wednesday, August 25, through Friday, August 27, and the main attraction is the Geoff Keighley-fronted Opening Night Live. Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 is expected to last around 2 hours and feature more than 30 games.
Here are details about the Gamescom Opening Night 2021, including the live streaming and start times.
GAMESCOM 2021: WHEN IS THE OPENING NIGHT LIVE EVENING? What is the START TIME
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 will take place Wednesday, August 25, at 7 p.m. BST.
Other regions will have 11am Pacific time, 2pm Eastern time, and 8 PM CEST.
Gamescom ONL will be running for approximately two hours. There will also be an event pre-show.
Gamescom ONL’s pre-show starts at 10.30 pacific, 1.30 p.m. eastern time and 7.30 p.m. CEST.
GAMESCOM 2021: HOW DO YOU LIVE STEAM OPENING NIGHT LIVE!
You will be able to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 on YouTube.
Click here for the ONL streaming or the embedded video in this article.
According to YouTube, the description of this video reads: “Join Geoff Keighley TODAY at gamescom: Opening Night Live @ 11a ET / 7p BCST /8p CEST – This holiday’s largest games together on one stage plus all that lies beyond.”
GAMESCOM 2021: WHAT WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT OPENING NIGHT LIVE?
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 will host more than 30 games, it has been confirmed.
Call of Duty Vanguard and Genshin Impact are some of the games confirmed to appear at the event.
On the ONL stage, the next-gen COD gameplay will be revealed. There’ll also be “special” information about the free-to-play miHoYo RPG.
A new Saints Row has been confirmed by Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live.
Keighley spoke at the beginning of the week to discuss what Gamescom ONL has in store for them.
We announced that you will get an extended view of Death Stranding director’s cut from Hideo Kojima.
We’ll be able to see Far Cry 6 and Call of Duty Vanguard. The announcement of next Saint’s Row, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, and TMNT’s Revenge will also be made. There’s so much more that we’re keeping you from knowing about.
