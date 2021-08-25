Gerrard is self-isolating and will not be able to attend Alashkert Game

Steven Gerrard, Rangers’ manager is now self-deprecating. He will not be able to attend the Europa League tie against Alashkert this Thursday because of a Covid-19 epidemic.

Captain James Tavernier, Ryan Kent, Scott Wright, Calvin Bassey and goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin have also not travelled for Thursday’s second leg in Armenia – which Rangers lead 1-0.

- Advertisement -

Rangers take on Celtic in Sunday’s Old Firm match, which will be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

On Wednesday, the team arrived at Glasgow Airport in three coaches with Gary McAllister (an assistant) – expected to be leading the side.

Image:

Steven Gerrard misses Thursday’s second leg in Armenia

The group included Leon Balogun and Filip Helander as well as Borna Barisic, Cedric Morelos, Cedric Itten (Joe Aribo), Cedric Morelos, Connor Goldson and Nathan Patterson.

Sky Sports News has learned that clubs may request the postponement or cancellation of league matches in case of major illness. There is no indication that Rangers would do so.

- Advertisement -

SPFL reserves all rights to investigate any postponement. Clubs are encouraged to adhere to JRG guidelines.

Rangers confirmed positive cases in their latest round of coronavirus testing but did not specify how many people are affected, or if players are among those that have been forced to self-isolate.

A club statement read, “Rangers confirm that we received positive Covid-19 testing during our testing program,” on Tuesday.

Positive people are those who have been identified and live in isolation from their ‘close friends’.

We have used best practices in all our protocols and procedures.

- Advertisement -

Rangers worked with Scottish Football and the Scottish Government to protect the health of their staff from the beginning of the pandemic. This will be our continuing partnership.”

Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021, 13:02:18 +0000