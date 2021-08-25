Get 91% off a life-time subscription to this powerful service Software encryption

TL;DR: A lifetime subscription to GhostVolt Encryption Software is on sale for PS21.97 as of Aug. 25, saving you 91% on list price.

Rather than dwell on what-ifs, help ensure your private information stays private with a lifetime subscription to GhostVolt Encryption Software.

- Advertisement -

GhostVolt allows you to encrypt files, photos, videos and documents on your computer using AES encryption. To access these files, add a password. GhostVolt is designed to be used in a similar way to a file explorer.

GhostVolt not only allows you to store your files safely, but also lets you share them securely through Microsoft OneDrive.

Are you ready to secure your digital assets and get locked up? Snag a lifetime subscription to GhostVolt Encryption Software for only PS21.97 for a limited time.

Credit: GhostVolt

Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021, 04:54:18 (+0000).