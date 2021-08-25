Hims & Hers is inspired by Airbnb and offers 10,000 for free Medical visits for Afghan refugees displaced from Afghanistan

Andrew Dudum, CEO of Hims & Hers and co-founder of the company, said that it is currently distributing 10,000 mental and primary health care visits to displaced Afghan refugees.

Founded in 2017, San Francisco-based Hims & Hers has built out a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals.

Dudum stated in a blog that Hims & Hers feel a moral responsibility to act fast.

His words were further echoed by a statement that said: “The eyes of the whole world are focused right now on Afghanistan and refugees fleeing the country. They are searching for basic needs .”

Dudum stated that Hims & Hers intends “to work with selected NGOs, non-profits, and other relevant partners” to make refugees aware of the services available and to provide the support they require.

He also stated that Hims & Hers would cover the costs of medical visits, but they would be covered by its generous partners through the platform.

Dudum stated that the decision was inspired by Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO,’s announcement of free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees worldwide during the rise to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

These companies are taking initiative at a moment when thousands attempt to flee Afghanistan. Companies and governments face increasing pressure from the international crisis to help refugees fleeing Afghanistan. According to United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees, there are approximately 2.5 million Afghan refugees. Since mid-August, approximately 58,700 refugees had been evacuated from Kabul by countries.

Hims & Hers is now a telehealth platform. However, the company also offers sexual wellness products and services for millennials. After completing a reverse merge with Oaktree Acquisition Corp., the company started trading on the NYSE in January.

