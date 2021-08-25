How can we make streaming subscriptions more affordable? services do not become vampire expenses?

- Advertisement -

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. This process may cause errors.

Which streaming service do you use? We now have an extensive selection of video-on-demand companies from which to select content. The phantom and vampire costs of subscriptions have risen.

Corus conducted a survey on Bloomberg and found that people subscribe to more services now than they did a year ago. Therefore, their spending power has increased.

In this sense, the percentage of growth of these expenses of the users albo , account free of commissions, was 420% from 2020 to 2021.

How do you define ghost and vampire expenses? These are the ones that often go unnoticed or that we forget. These expenses, as you can see, can make up a significant portion of your income.

The demand for On-Demand services is growing rapidly. They are becoming more popular due to mobility and confinement restrictions, as well as the low cost of their services, which indicate an increase in demand. These user transactions grew by 420% between 2020 and 2021. So that they do not become phantom and vampire expenses, users must have an intelligent control of all memberships “, said Sarah Gonzalez, product manager of albo .

Netflix is still my favorite TV channel?

According to Statista analysts and a survey conducted in September 2020, 89% of people who consume video streaming services in Mexico declared that they use Netflix.

Important to remember that in 2019, revenue from OTT video services (over-the top) in Aztec countries was almost 700 million dollars. It is expected that that figure will rise to 1,400 million in 2024.

We know that there are many of them.

Netflix costs between 139.00 and 266.00 Mexican pesos.

Prime Video is available at a monthly price of 99.00 pesos and an annual subscription costing 899.00 pesos.

Disney+: A subscription for 159.00 pesos a month or 1,599.00 pesos a year.

HBO Max: Two subscription options available, one monthly and one yearly. Mobile version: 99.00, 829.00 pesos and standard 149.00, 1,249.00.

Paramont +: 79 pesos per month.

Claro Video: For 115.00 pesos or 1,249 pesos

You can also choose from Apple TV and Blim TV as well as Pluto TV, Funimation or Crunchyroll.

How to stop phantom subscription spending?

Albo’s representative responded: “Visualizing how much we spend always yields good results. Many times, the money leaves our portfolio with no planning. You can see how much money you have spent on subscriptions, annual or monthly memberships and streaming so you can decide if it is worth continuing with this expense.

Let’s not forget that all these services, including the annuity, are charged automatically to your credit card each month. They can often do this without notice. It is therefore important that you know when the next billing cycle will occur in order to cancel. Gonzalez concludes that it is possible to lower your streaming costs by sharing the monthly payments between family members.