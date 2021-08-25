Hulu joins Netflix and Disney+, as well as Amazon Prime. new feature... for some shows

With hundreds of streaming options available, the competition for these services has never been more fierce. It’s strange that Hulu has just recently added a feature to its streaming service, which is home to the hit series The Handmaid’s Tale and Little Fires Everywhere. This feature was already available with other options for many years.
Two years after reintroducing 4K streaming, Hulu quietly added HDR support to some of its original content this week. In a message on its support page, the Disney-owned streaming service said: “Users can currently stream select Hulu originals in high-dynamic range (HDR), HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision on select devices.”
It said that HDR content provides a greater contrast range to enhance finer details.
A badge will be displayed for content that can stream in HDR. A commentator on AVS Forum has put together a list of what’s currently available – and it is disappointingly short.
Nine Perfect Strangers and The Handmaid’s Tale are just a few of the TV shows. RUN, The United States against Billie Holiday and documentary WeWork are some examples of original movies.
You won’t have the ability to watch them in HDR, even if you like any one of these. Hulu stated that it would only be able to support HDR content for Fire TV (Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and Apple TV 4K) and HDR compatible Vizio and Roku models.
This new HDR content adds to Hulu’s already extensive library of 4K Ultra HD content. All of these devices will be able watch 4K Ultra HD content, along with UHD LG TVs as well as the Xbox One’s S and X versions.
HDR is High Dynamic Range. HDR makes TV images more vivid and contrasty. This allows you to see more colour and detail than high-definition or standard definition. It can make your favorite movies and shows look more authentic and real.
There are other streaming services that support HDR, such as Disney Plus, Netflix Premium and Amazon Prime.
Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021, 13:54:08 +0000