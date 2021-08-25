Hulu joins Netflix and Disney+, as well as Amazon Prime. new feature... for some shows

With hundreds of streaming options available, the competition for these services has never been more fierce. It’s strange that Hulu has just recently added a feature to its streaming service, which is home to the hit series The Handmaid’s Tale and Little Fires Everywhere. This feature was already available with other options for many years.

Two years after reintroducing 4K streaming, Hulu quietly added HDR support to some of its original content this week. In a message on its support page, the Disney-owned streaming service said: “Users can currently stream select Hulu originals in high-dynamic range (HDR), HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision on select devices.”

It said that HDR content provides a greater contrast range to enhance finer details.

A badge will be displayed for content that can stream in HDR. A commentator on AVS Forum has put together a list of what’s currently available – and it is disappointingly short.

Nine Perfect Strangers and The Handmaid’s Tale are just a few of the TV shows. RUN, The United States against Billie Holiday and documentary WeWork are some examples of original movies.