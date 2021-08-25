Iggy Azalea admitted that she has to balance a career and being an artist. Single motherhood is “really difficult”

- Advertisement -

Iggy Azalea says being a working mother makes life ‘super fulfilling’.

According to the 31-year old rapper, Onyx is her mother. She shares her son with Playboi Cari at 15 months.

“It’s really difficult, but it makes it so satisfying,” she said. It makes me feel so much more fulfilled to be able to accomplish all of these tasks simultaneously.

Hard work! After giving birth to Onyx, Iggy Azalea admitted that it was difficult for her to balance a career and being a single mom.

“But it can sometimes be very stressful. My son and I love to spend time together, so he stays up until seven o’clock at night.

“That’s when I start the clock for me. It doesn’t matter if it’s at the studio, or on any other creative projects. My son gets up at 7:15 am and I go to sleep by 4:30.

Iggy claims she’s gained more respect for working moms and that her life is a never ending struggle to balance all of the sides.

A feat: Onyx, the 31-year old rapper has given birth to her 15-month-old son Onyx. She is with Playboi Cardi.

“It is a never ending cycle of trying to balance what I want and what it takes.” Other working mothers have my respect.

It is difficult to find the right balance between being an entertainer and other professions, but it can be very rewarding.

‘It’s great to know that the projects that I am involved in are going to be something that my son will see and say, “My mom was super cool.” “Look at what she did.”

Softer: Fancy’s hitmaker credits motherhood for bringing out her soft side, which she previously had hidden.

People magazine quoted her as saying that she is more loving and kind than most people realize because of my strong, aggressive musical side.

“I’m very direct in this way about my life. However, I believe there is a vulnerable and loving side to me that I do not share with the rest of the world.

“Being bold and feeling stronger is my way to protect myself, because I am extremely emotional and can easily get hurt.