Kevin Clifton speaks up as a fan who was ‘in shock’ Interaction: “Thought that happened!”

Phillip Schofield mentioned the fact she had already won Strictly thanks to a cha-cha with Kevin Clifton on the Children In Need special back in 2019, but she quickly replied: “That was an absolute fluke. I don’t lie. I have dancing experience.

“I have done some street dancing and hip-hop in my life, but I don’t possess any technical skills.”

- Advertisement -

So yeah, I felt very fortunate that week. You never know, it could turn out that I am the dark horse.

Maisie claimed that her victory was an accident and that she lacks technical ability. But viewers were not convinced.

BBC One will be re-launching Strictly later in the year.

Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021 23.15:56 +0000