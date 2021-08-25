Liverpool Scouting Trip reveals Jurgen Klopp’s transfer plan Harvey Elliott’s rise notwithstanding

Jurgen Klopp might have found a new star at Liverpool following Harvey Elliott’s brilliant performance in the 2-0 victory over Burnley. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave the teenager a complete debut and the Reds won comfortably.

After Elliott’s superb assist to Mohamed Salah, it was an impressive performance. However, VAR ruled the Egyptian strike out.

After Georginio Wijnaldum left the Netherlands for Paris Saint-Germain, it is remarkable that Klopp has not yet replaced him.

The German might not feel the need to leave, as he has enough support to get through it.

Elliott was however, the player who was at the top in the middle of the three-man midfield triangle during their first Anfield game in front of over 500 people.

