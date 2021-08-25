Liverpool Scouting Trip reveals Jurgen Klopp’s transfer plan Harvey Elliott’s rise notwithstanding

Jurgen Klopp might have found a new star at Liverpool following Harvey Elliott’s brilliant performance in the 2-0 victory over Burnley. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave the teenager a complete debut and the Reds won comfortably.
After Elliott’s superb assist to Mohamed Salah, it was an impressive performance. However, VAR ruled the Egyptian strike out.
After Georginio Wijnaldum left the Netherlands for Paris Saint-Germain, it is remarkable that Klopp has not yet replaced him.
The German might not feel the need to leave, as he has enough support to get through it.
All available options for Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho as well as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade–Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Fabinho are open to selection.
Elliott was however, the player who was at the top in the middle of the three-man midfield triangle during their first Anfield game in front of over 500 people.
This could be a sign of a new No.10 at Liverpool to assume the creative reins, as it is the only position Liverpool lacks when compared with their competitors.
Mason Mount is a rising star for Chelsea, Manchester City has Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United are key to their goal scoring chances.
Mikkel Damsgaard, one of Euro 2020’s breakout stars has been a strong link in the last week.
After Christian Eriksen’s sudden cardiac arrest, the young midfielder rose to fame. He scored twice during the tournament.
According to reports in Italy, the Reds are the most recent club to express interest in the playmaker.
According to Italian outlet Il Secolo XIX, via SampNews24, Liverpool scouts were spotted in attendance at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Monday night to take a closer look at the attacker.
As Sampdoria suffered a defeat of 1-0 at the hands AC Milan, the 21-year old played all 90 minutes.
Liverpool boss Klopp may be a fan of Damsgaard’s talent, hinting at possible moves in the near future.
Damsgaard’s stunning strike for the Danes in Euro 2020 made him the star of the show. In a 4-1 victory, Damsgaard hit a 25-yard shot into the corner of Russia.
After Kasper Hjulmand had surpassed all expectations and reached the semi-finals of the tournament, he scored a spectacular free kick to place Denmark ahead against England at Wembley.
After a strong debut season in Serie A, his performances at major championships led many to speculate that he was moving away from Sampdoria.
Tottenham was said to have expressed strong interest in the highly-rated attack midfielder, but they eventually signed Bryan Gil of Sevilla.
Roberto D’Aversa, Sampdoria’s coach, said earlier in the month that they would have to fight for their precious asset.
He said, “I would love to work alongside him but I am afraid I may lose him.”
He would be a good player if he could continue to participate in the Italian league. He played 24 of the league’s games last year, although not all at once.
“If he were to stay, I believe that his value will eventually rise.”
This comes only weeks after President Massimo Ferraro declared that Damsgaard wouldn’t leave the country for less than EUR30m.
Damsgaard would then be within reach of Liverpool’s latest buys such as Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Thiago (20m).
Klopp may add to his team before the window is closed. He does have money after Xherdan Shahiri went to Lyon with a PS8.5m contract.
Liverpool’s two wins in the first half of the season would be a sign that they are serious about winning back their title. Damsgaard and Damsgaard will strengthen an already strong squad.
Published at Wed 25 August 2021, 04:24:06 +0000