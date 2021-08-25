Man Utd seems to have changed their mind about Donny van der Beek’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes last signing

Manchester United have long insisted Donny van de Beek isn’t for sale. The club is now claiming that they are not sure about Donny van de Beek’s future. They also have potential offers to transfer the player from Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the Glazers a year ago that he was ready to sign Jack Grealish of Aston Villa.
After being informed that it would cost PS75million, Van de Beek was chosen by the Red Devils.
The Dutchman’s debut was a success. He defeated Crystal Palace 3-1.
He made only four Premier League appearances all season and was often second to Bruno Fernandes at the club’s top.
Van de Beek has yet to be active this season, even though he gained weight during the summer.
This suggests that Solskjaer may be looking for reinforcements, which could lead to the possibility of Solskjaer leaving.
Eduardo Camavinga is still admired. The France international will leave Rennes in the closing of the transfer window on August 31.
A deal for Saul Niguez seems more likely, as Atletico Madrid is open to a split with Spain’s international.
United has offers to Van de Beek, according to reports.
It remains to be seen what happens with the player, particularly with Solskjaer’s coaching staff still not convinced.
Guido Albers, Van de Beek’s agent, spoke out about his future recently.
Albers stated, “Everyone in the club knows Donny can’t have another season like last.”
“We would provide clarity about the role of his character in preparation.
The trainer provided clarity through the English media.
We are satisfied with this. Donny is expected to play in one position in midfield during the next period.
United doesn’t want Van de Beek another 1-year failure.
Angel Di Maria was only at the club for 12 months after arriving in 2014 from Real Madrid. He eventually left to join PSG.
Memphis Depay was at Old Trafford for 18 months before being transferred to Lyon.
It was the same story for Alexis Sanchez too. She also lasted only 18 months.
Many things will depend on whether United can sign Camavinga and Saul. At the moment, the former appears more likely to be signed.
