Manchester United deal to transfer Ruben Neves is ‘there’ Do your homework with Wolves

Manchester United could still sign Ruben Neves from Wolves before the transfer window slams shut, it has been claimed. Over the last few weeks, the Portugal international has been strongly linked to a move from Old Trafford. And while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been coy on the possibility of more arrivals, this transfer can’t be ruled out.
Manchester United has signed Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho so far in this summer.
Solskjaer remains open to further reinforcements as the club hopes to win its first Premier League title since 2013.
United was linked to Eduardo Camavinga and Saul Niguez, both of Atletico Madrid Rennes.
Yet deals for both players appear unlikely.
Now, Eurosport’s Dean Jones claims United has a deal with Neves “there”, with the club having already done their research on the Wolves star.
DO YOU THINK THAT YOU KNOW SPORTS? __S.10__
It’s the one you see. It’s possible, but not necessarily probable.
United would be optimistic if Neves were signed by United.
In 2003 they signed Cristiano Ronaldo of Sporting Lisbon as their winger, replacing David Beckham.
Ronaldo struggled initially to adapt to the Premier League and the No7 shirt.
The Juventus star was a huge success and helped propel the club to three consecutive league titles, as well as the Champions League title in 2008.
United paid Nani in 2007
He was able to win four titles despite sometimes struggling to get out of Ronaldo’s shadow.
In January 2020, Bruno Fernandes was then purchased by the Red Devils.
The 26-year old has become the team’s talisman and is a huge success story.
Bruno Lage, Wolves’ boss, has recently spoken out about Neves’ future.
He admitted that he would like the 24-year old to remain, but he added that ‘every player has a price.
He stated that all of the best players in our team are connected to every club around the globe.
“If you travel to Portugal, top Benfica players are linked to Wolves.
We are proud of Ruben. While we don’t plan to let anybody go, every player must pay a price.
You never know what the future holds, but Messi could change to PSG and anyone else can.
Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021, 16:32.35 +0000