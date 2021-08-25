Manchester United deal to transfer Ruben Neves is ‘there’ Do your homework with Wolves

Manchester United could still sign Ruben Neves from Wolves before the transfer window slams shut, it has been claimed. Over the last few weeks, the Portugal international has been strongly linked to a move from Old Trafford. And while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been coy on the possibility of more arrivals, this transfer can’t be ruled out.

Manchester United has signed Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho so far in this summer.

Solskjaer remains open to further reinforcements as the club hopes to win its first Premier League title since 2013.

United was linked to Eduardo Camavinga and Saul Niguez, both of Atletico Madrid Rennes.

Yet deals for both players appear unlikely.

Now, Eurosport’s Dean Jones claims United has a deal with Neves “there”, with the club having already done their research on the Wolves star.

