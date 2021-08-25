Mariah Carey creates a funny duet from her smash song Ryan Reynolds, Fantasy with a Free Guy Star

- Advertisement -

Ryan Reynolds, while promoting Free Guy, has confessed to his love for Mariah Carey. He even did a funny lip-sync on TikTok to her song Fantasy.

Actor at 44, the actor lip-synched 1995’s hit song, and asked his fans to “Go see Free Guy this Saturday so that I can quit doing this.”

This video was noticed by the singer at 52 years old, and she created a funny side-by-side “duet” video on Tuesday via her TikTok channel.

Reynolds’ short video begins with Reynolds just sitting still as Fantasy plays. But when the chorus starts, Reynolds starts lip-syncing aggressively with a butterfly motion added in.

Carey went to her TikTok account on Tuesday night, and shared a side by side video of her lip-syncing the iconic song…before reacting to Reynolds.

“#duet” with VancityReynolds This wasn’t in the plan! Carey stated in her caption, which also included #FreeGuys and #Fantasy hashtags.

This song appears in a scene where Reynolds’ character Guy meets Jodie Comer’s Millie. He drifts into an eerie daydream about Millie.

Reynolds tweeted the clip last week from the movie, verifying that Comer sings Fantasy.

The actor even admitted in an interview with Variety in early August that he considered the song the, ‘engine of the movie.’

“I’m a big Mariah Carey fan. Reynolds stated that it was one of those strange things that just happened.

He said that he writes music to help him write scripts, and that he used Your Love from The Outfield as his first song.

It’s an old 80s song. Although it’s great, the song didn’t reach the epic level I wanted. Then Fantasy came onto my playlist, and it all clicked in,” he stated.

Carey was contacted by the actor to discuss the use of the song in the film, which hit theaters August 13th.

“I spoke with Mariah about the song’s importance in our creative process as well as its ability to help us write better scripts. Reynolds stated that she’s been “amazing about it.”

Carey’s 1995 album Daydream featured Fantasy as the first single. It debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Carey was the first artist to ever be triple-certified platinum and she had her ninth Billboard Hot 100 single.

