Microsoft has set a release date for Halo Infinite. Special-edition Hardware to Celebrate Anniversary

Microsoft announced Halo Infinite’s release date, along with a special edition Xbox hardware line to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the franchise.

Microsoft announced Wednesday that Infinite will be available to purchase starting Dec. 8. The multiplayer mode of Infinite will also be made available via Xbox Game Pass, as well as being free to play.

Due to fans discovering a rapidly retracted sales page at the Microsoft Store, Infinite‘s release date leaked slightly earlier than the Gamescom reveal.

Infinite will ship at launch with both a single campaign and multiplayer mode. As post-launch updates, other fixtures such as the Forge map creator and the possibility to play the campaign together with a friend are being planned. The “season two” Infinite content roadmap will feature co-op. It is expected to debut around March 2022. Forge mode could appear next June.

Microsoft and 343 Industries were previously surprisingly silent about the anniversary. It marks twenty years since the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved on Xbox. Today saw several other releases, including new Halo-branded hardware that will be on sale in the latter part of this year.

You are ready for battle with the armor. The fight is won by your spirit. Your spirit is what makes the fight. Pre-order the @Halo Infinite Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: https://t.co/B3lDVGEmwL | #XboxGC #OpeningNightLive pic.twitter.com/GGmk0eJDHs — Xbox (@Xbox) August 25, 2021

Pre-order a Halo Infinite themed special edition Xbox Series X. It features a unique color scheme and a sound effect that activates when it powers on or off. The price is $549.99. It comes with a unique controller with an “iridium-gold 20-year mark on the back” and custom grips. A digital copy of Infinite Series X is also included, however it will be shipped on November 15, a few days before the actual game.

Microsoft also released Halo-branded merchandise, including a revised Elite Series 2 controller (Nov. 15, a Kaira Pro wireless headset from Razer (no date), and a Seagate expansion drive (October), that increases Series X storage up to five terabytes.

Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021