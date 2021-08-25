Murray leaves Winston-Salem, but Evans makes it to the third Round

Andy Murray lost in straight sets to Frances Tiafoe during the Winston-Salem Open

Andy Murray was defeated by Frances Tiafoe at Winston-Salem Open, but Dan Evans won a close set to make it through the third round.

Murray dropped 9 places to No. 114 in the most recent rankings. However, he was close to winning the first set in 10th, but failed to convert 3 break points.

American Tiafoe finally won the match with a 7-6 (7-4 6-3) victory.

Tiafoe won the first set by winning the tiebreak with a single break.

Murray was unable to win two consecutive service games after Tiafoe took a lead of 5-1 in the second set. However, he broke back immediately to cut the gap.

Tiafoe, however, served the match for just one hour and fifty minutes under hot and humid conditions. To reach the final 16,

Murray, the former world number one, will be heading to the US Open where he won his first Grand Slam title in 2012.

Murray stated that while I served and moved well, my skill level fluctuates with little consistency. Murray said that there are times when I am playing well, but then I have moments where I fail or make errors. It’s something I regret.

My level of fitness is between 50 and 60 around the globe. This frustrates me because I wouldn’t be as easy on myself if I wasn’t feeling great or moving well. However, I don’t win a high percentage of second-serve point. That’s not related to the physical aspect of my job.

British No. 1 Evans won a set to defeat Lucas Pouille, Frenchman 3-6 6-4 6-1.

Evans was ranked over 100 places higher than his opponent and lost the first set. He then turned the match around to schedule a meeting with Richard Gasquet, the 14th seed.

Francesca Jones won the US Open’s first qualifying match.

After winning their first qualifying matches, Samantha Murray and Francesca Jones from Britain moved closer to the US Open main draw.

Jones defeated world No 170 Elizabeth Mandlik, 3-6,6-0,6-3, while Murray beat Richel Hogenkamp, of the Netherlands, 6-2,3-6,7-5.

To qualify for the final spot, both will need to win at least two additional games. Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are set to begin their campaigns on Wednesday.

Liam Broady takes on Tatsuma Ito in the first round of men’s qualification.

