Naga Munchetty was ‘forced’ to break down because she ‘couldn’t bear it. BBC hosts injury update

Naga Munchetty took to Instagram and shared an update with fans on her recovery yesterday. The BBC Breakfast presenter explained that she had made the “difficult” decision to get back into running after weeks of putting it off.

Naga posted a candid photo on the site where she was completely unmake-up-free.

BBC’s presenter, who was suffering from Achilles tendonitis (an injury that results in overuse injuries to the Achilles tendon), became “hobbling”. This is a very painful, inflamed condition.

In 2019, the 46-year old first injured her knee. Then, she dislocated her right leg while walking to BBC Breakfast in London.

Naga had given up running after suffering her latest sports injury and has been only going to the gym since.

