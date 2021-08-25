Piers Morgan responds to Sir Michael Parkinson’s remarks: “We are the best.” You need someone like this voice.

Piers Morgan (55) was delighted to hear that Sir Michael Parkinson (86), “misses”, the former Good Morning Britain host after he quit ITV in March. After the legendary chat-show host, Piers Morgan, 55, admitted that he was unsure if he would be able conduct his honest and candid interviews in an “extremely sensitive world”.
Speaking to Radio Times, Parky revealed Piers was a breath of fresh air on the telly; someone who wasn’t afraid to speak their mind.
He stated that “I like a lot” of what he did because I believe we all need to have a voice like his.
He is my TV idol.”
After reading the touching comment, Piers took to Twitter to gush over the support from the legendary presenter.
READ MORE: Rod Stewart ‘inspired’ by split with Penny Lancaster
Parky, thank you for your support! He wrote enthusiastically, linking to the article so that fans could have a look.
This comes just a few days after Parkinson Show host, who revealed the secrets to a successful TV career. He also admitted that he doesn’t regret not being on television anymore.
He said, “I believe people must like you.”
It’s that simple.
Piers also wrote a touching tribute to Charlie Watts (Rolling Stones drummer), who died at age 80.
The statement said: “It’s with great sadness that we announce Charlie Watts’s passing.”
Piers took to social media to pay tribute to the musician, receiving tributes from all over the globe.
He wrote, “Breaking News: Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ greatest drummer, has passed away at age 80.”
Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021, 06:11:42 +0000