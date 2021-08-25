Piers Morgan responds to Sir Michael Parkinson’s remarks: “We are the best.” You need someone like this voice.

Piers Morgan (55) was delighted to hear that Sir Michael Parkinson (86), “misses”, the former Good Morning Britain host after he quit ITV in March. After the legendary chat-show host, Piers Morgan, 55, admitted that he was unsure if he would be able conduct his honest and candid interviews in an “extremely sensitive world”.

Speaking to Radio Times, Parky revealed Piers was a breath of fresh air on the telly; someone who wasn’t afraid to speak their mind.

He stated that “I like a lot” of what he did because I believe we all need to have a voice like his.

He is my TV idol.”

After reading the touching comment, Piers took to Twitter to gush over the support from the legendary presenter.

