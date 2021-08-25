PKL Auction 2021: Five teams needing a captain

PKL Auction 2021 is only three days away as the entire kabaddi universe is excited to see which franchise forms the strongest squad for Season 8. PKL Auction 2021 has already seen some big names retained.

Franchises were able to retain their top players before the auction. Most franchises retained their leadership positions, but a few teams let go their captains. They will need to search for a replacement leader during PKL Auction 2021.

At PKL Auction 2021, teams will be looking for a new captain

Today’s listicle will show you five of the teams in dire need of a captain for the 2021 Pro Kabaddi League.

1. Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 2019 finalists have released Joginder Nawal, their veteran defender. Under Narwal, the Delhi-based franchise was runners-up for 2019.

Dabang Delhi KC has retained Naveen Kumar in advance of PKL Auction 2021. However, it seems unlikely that team management will hand over the reins. If given responsibility for leading the team, the youngster could feel under pressure.

2. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Inaugural Pro Kabaddi League winners Jaipur Pink Panthers have struggled a bit in the last few seasons. Deepak Niwas Hooda, a Rajasthan-based player, was released by the franchise before PKL Auction 2021.

Amit Hooda, a Defender from India looks like an ideal candidate for the captaincy among the Retained players. Jaipur may try to sign someone who is experienced in leading teams in the Pro Kabaddi League.

3. Patna Pirates

Even Jang Kun Lee has been released by the Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates, three-time PKL champions, shocked fans by releasing Pardeep Narwal, their captain. After scoring over 300 points during the last PKL season, the Dubki King had been released.

Although Narwal was the leader of his team at the front, he wasn’t retained for the 2021 season. Patna will need to search for a replacement skipper at PKL Auction 20,21 as their current players are not suitable candidates to take over the captaincy.

4. Tamil Thalaivas

In the last season, Tamil Thalaivas created a dream team that included Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari as well as Mohit Chhillar (Mohit Chhillar), Shabeer Bhappu, Shabeer Bapu, Ran Singh, Shabeer Baidu, Shabeer Banpu, Shabeer Bachu, Shabeer Pandu, Shabeer Chhillar and Mohit Chhillar. The Chennai-based franchise did not qualify for the playoffs.

With only 37 points from 22 matches, the Thalaivas finished in last place. The team management decided not to keep three players from the category of Existing Young Players before PKL Auction 2021. The Tamil Thalaivas wouldn’t mind spending a lot on a captain.

5. Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans have let go of their star raider Siddharth Desai

The Telugu Titans was another team who failed to meet expectations in PKL 2019. The Titans placed 11th on the points table despite having Siddharth Devai, Abozar Mhajermighani and Vishal Bhardwaj in their squad.

Although six Titans players have been retained ahead of PKL Auction 20,21, none of these players have any experience playing in the league. It will be interesting to see who becomes the next captain of the Telugu Titans.

Edited by S Chowdhury

