Preparation for the release of the ‘true experience’ by taking down Splitgate servers

By Newslanes Media
Preparation for the release of the 'true experience' by taking down Splitgate servers

Then it added, “It is the calm before storm…

Servers are currently offline. When we return at noon PT, we’ll be back in twelve hours. This time is important to be prepared for the future …”.

Splitgate news will be announced during Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live. It starts today at 7pm BST.

Gamescom’s Twitter account stated that the Geoff Keighley-fronted event would feature Splitgate as a world premiere.

On Twitter, The Gamescom posted the following: “Wednesday: Don’t Miss an Exciting World Premiere and News on @splitgate During @gamescom Opening Night Live.

“Streaming everywhere Wednesday at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST at http://openingnightlive.com”.

Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021, 12:33:08 +0000

