PS Plus September 2021: What is PS Plus? PS5 games free of charge

PS Plus fans will soon see a brand new selection of free PS4 and PS5 games become available to download. Although Sony doesn’t always announce the date of the next PS Plus reveal, they usually do so on the last Wednesday of every month. PlayStation Plus subscribers might be anticipating the PS Plus September 2021 unveil to take place this week.

But that’s not the case. PS Plus users will have to wait longer for the next PS4 or PS5 game.

- Advertisement -

When will the PS Plus September 2021 unveil? What is the expected line-up of games for the PS4 or PS5?

Express.co.uk can help you with these urgent questions.

Here’s everything we know about the PS Plus September 2021 lineup reveal…

READ MORE: PlayStation users risk getting banned for downloading free PS4 game