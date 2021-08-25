PS Plus September 2021: What is PS Plus? PS5 games free of charge

PS Plus fans will soon see a brand new selection of free PS4 and PS5 games become available to download. Although Sony doesn’t always announce the date of the next PS Plus reveal, they usually do so on the last Wednesday of every month. PlayStation Plus subscribers might be anticipating the PS Plus September 2021 unveil to take place this week.
But that’s not the case. PS Plus users will have to wait longer for the next PS4 or PS5 game.
When will the PS Plus September 2021 unveil? What is the expected line-up of games for the PS4 or PS5?
Express.co.uk can help you with these urgent questions.
Here’s everything we know about the PS Plus September 2021 lineup reveal…
READ MORE: PlayStation users risk getting banned for downloading free PS4 game
PS PLUS 2021: WHEN IS THE NECESSARY PLAYSTATION PLUS PS4, PlayStation5, AND PS5 FREE GAMES REVEAL
The announcement of the new PS Plus lineup is usually made on Wednesdays at midnight.
Due to the fact that September falls in this month, the PS Plus September 2021 reveal is going ahead next week.
Although it isn’t officially confirmed, the next PS Plus unveiling will be on Wednesday September 1st.
It is anticipated that the reveal will take place at 4.30pm UK Time.
As the PlayStation Store states that the PS Plus September 2021 line-up will be revealed on Tuesday, September 7, at 10am UK Time, we expect a PS Plus September 2021 reveal.
This is also when the PS Plus September 2021 Free Games will go live.
A week after the reveal, new PS Plus games are available for download. So a Wednesday announcement on September 1 seems very likely.
PS PLUS SEPTEMBER 2021 – WHAT ARE THE RUMOURED NEW FREE GAMES?
Rumours are swirling about regarding the future free PS4 or PS5 games in the lead-up to the reveal of the PS Plus.
Bloober Team’s The Medium – a previous Xbox Series X, S and Xbox Series X exclusive – was rumored to be available for PS Plus in September as a freebie.
Bloober Team is addressing these rumours and taking to Twitter for clarification.
A @BlooberTeam account stated: “Yes, We Confirm: Medium will Not Be Available in PS+!”
One game, however, that might be coming to PS Plus in September could be JETT: The Far Shore.
This is according to @Shpeshal_Nick who correctly stated that Final Fantasy 7 Remake would become a PS Plus title in 2021.
Co-founder of XboxEra and XboxEra host, the XboxEra cohost said: “I am still waiting confirmation. But I believe Jett may be one of PS Plus games in September.”
Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021, 09:12:11 +0000