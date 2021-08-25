Restock of PS5 UK: Currys stock drops to 5

Currys will stock the PlayStation 5 this week, thanks to new pre-orders in the UK.

This week the store revealed that consoles will soon be available for sale in a number of locations.

The big downside is that these PS5 consoles will not be available to buy via the digital store.

If you’re interested in seeing which Currys stores will stock PlayStation 5 consoles for sale, visit the Currys official site.

This message was posted on the official website this week: “Grab your PS5 Disk bundle today at select stores. Limited stock so get in quickly.

Want to buy a new PS5? There are a few PlayStation 5 Disk Bundles available in select stores. To make sure it’s fair, there will only be one PlayStation 5 Disk bundle per customer.

CURRYS PS5 STORE LINK