Restock of the PS5 UK: Currys stock drops to 5. Confirmed

Currys will stock the PlayStation 5 this week, thanks to new pre-orders in the UK.
This week the store revealed that consoles will soon be available for sale in a number of locations.
The big downside is that these PS5 consoles will not be available to buy via the digital store.
If you’re interested in seeing which Currys stores will stock PlayStation 5 consoles for sale, visit the Currys official site.
This message was posted on the official website this week: “Grab your PS5 Disk bundle today at select stores. Limited stock so get in quickly.
Want to buy a new PS5? There are a few PlayStation 5 Disk Bundles available in select stores. To make sure it’s fair, there will only be one PlayStation 5 Disk bundle per customer.
Plus, ask the staff in store about our PlayStation trade-ins and flexible credit offers. It’s easier than ever to get your hands on the PS5
Reports have indicated that Amazon UK may offer a second shipment to gamers later in the week.
While this is still a possibility, it seems that Amazon will stock next-generation consoles by September.
Amazon will have thousands of PlayStation 5 consoles available for purchase before September 2021.
The reliable stock tracker account, PS5 Stock UK has not yet confirmed a date. However, more information could be released in the coming 24-hours.
Argos, another retailer expected to stock PS5 stock in the weeks ahead of August’s release of thousands, is Argos.
It should be mentioned that Argos will not restock in the current month. This means it will arrive in September.
It’s important to know when the PS5 restock will occur. However, it is also worthwhile knowing how each retailer ships its products.
Here are some examples of where you can buy the PlayStation 5 console at top UK retailers.
ARGOSArgos is known for its website crashes and inability to make purchases, especially when traffic is high. Stock trackers recommend using the Argos mobile app, and paying attention to local listings.
GAMEGAME, a UK retailer offering the best stock updates for PS5 consoles, is GAME. Console hunters are advised to use Guest Checkout to make a purchase. This option is more likely to work than the other options. In September, the next PS5 stock will be available.
AMAZON UKAmazon UK is more resilient to strain, but there are still some kinks that need attention. It is worth creating an account with card information. Gamers should add a console or two to their wishlist prior to checking out. Stock will increase before August 2021.
Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021, 02:53:07 +0000