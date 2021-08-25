









ScienceAlert – Latest http://feeds.feedburner.com/sciencealert-latestnews

Sharing the most fascinating and inspiring science news. We analyse and fact check to bring you the best in real, genuine scientific research you can trust.

ScienceAlert – Latest http://feeds.feedburner.com/sciencealert-latestnews

https://www.sciencealert.com/favicon-96×96.png



Fragmented Nature Means Wildlife Can’t Survive in The Long Term, Scientists Warn http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/sciencealert-latestnews/~3/o4qgFr8VhEE/fragmented-nature-means-wildlife-can-t-survive-in-the-long-term-scientists-warn

https://www.sciencealert.com/fragmented-nature-means-wildlife-can-t-survive-in-the-long-term-scientists-warn

<div><img src=”https://www.sciencealert.com/images/2021-08/processed/WildlifeUKFoxes_1024.jpg” class=”ff-og-image-inserted”></div><p>​Protected areas will only help species migrating to escape a warming climate if enough of them, strategically located, allow for reproduction, a study of the English countryside showed Wednesday.</p>

<p>​With humanity’s numbers set to pass 9 billion by mid-century, many animals and plants on our crowded planet are severely threatened by shrinking habitat.</p><p>​Carving out nature preserves is essential for their long-term survival, experts say.</p><p>​But a <a href=”https://doi.org/10.1098/rspb.2021.1010″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>new study</a> (link not yet live) published by the Royal Society concludes that species in Britain seeking to adapt to <a href=”https://www.sciencealert.com/climate-change” target=”_blank” title=”climate change”>climate change</a> through migration could fail because some strategically located breeding habitats across the country remain unprotected.</p><p>​From butterflies to birds, study co-lead author Tom Travers says the findings apply to thousands of species of plants, animals, and even bacteria.</p><p>​”There’s so much evidence that this movement is happening with so many species,” he told AFP.</p><p>​”It’s likely that more species are needing to move than aren’t.”</p><p>​Researchers led by Travers measured which habitats across the British countryside – even if they are not joined up – could provide crucial links for populations on the move.</p><p>​”Patches [of land] our method identifies as being important to connectivity are not currently protected,” Travers said.</p><p>​”This leaves species that use those habitats vulnerable under climate change.” </p><h2>Movement over generations</h2><p>As the climate warms, animals and plants are likely to adapt by migrating northward over generations.</p><p>​To determine which areas were crucial for that movement, the scientists imagined a map as if it showed electric current flowing from south to north.</p><p>​Habitats were only considered to provide “connectivity” if they consist of lands that a species’ offspring could reach and settle on long enough to reproduce.</p><p>​”Where would offspring produced from those patches be able to reach in the next generation?”, explained Travers.</p><p>​Researchers modeled networks for 16 types of habitats, including deciduous woodlands, mudflats, and lowland meadows.</p><p>​Some habitats – like maritime cliffs and coastal sand dunes – were too broken up or spread out to be included.</p><p>​Some key areas for facilitating south-north movement, the researchers found, were not adequately protected under current standards.</p><p>​But the study says if done strategically, expanding protected areas by only 10 percent would enhance functional “connectivity” by more than 40 percent.</p><p>​In some cases, these critical “stepping stone” habitats were less than one square kilometer (0.4 square miles).</p><p>​Increasing both the size and quality of nature preserves has moved up the global agenda amid signs of a biodiversity crisis.</p><p>​Nearly 30 percent of species cataloged on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) <a href=”https://www.iucnredlist.org/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Red List</a> are threatened with extinction.</p><p>​<a href=”https://www.cbd.int/article/draft-1-global-biodiversity-framework” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>A draft agreement </a>under negotiation ahead of a UN biodiversity summit in China next spring has called for designating 30 percent of land and ocean surface as protected within a decade.</p><p>​”Our research is quite timely, because it highlights that long-distance connectivity hasn’t been properly considered in past protection decisions,” said Travers.</p><p><em>© <a href=”https://www.sciencealert.com/terms-and-conditions”>Agence France-Presse</a></em></p> - Advertisement - Wed, 25 Aug 2021 02:06:00 +0000 Natalie Handel, AFP

en-gb

text/html

https://www.sciencealert.com/fragmented-nature-means-wildlife-can-t-survive-in-the-long-term-scientists-warn





Antarctica Just Narrowly Avoided a Massive Iceberg Collision http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/sciencealert-latestnews/~3/Fm0lumzfWv0/antarctica-just-narrowly-avoided-a-massive-iceberg-collision

https://www.sciencealert.com/antarctica-just-narrowly-avoided-a-massive-iceberg-collision

<p>With <a href=”https://www.sciencealert.com/here-s-how-antarctica-managed-to-recorded-a-20-75-c-day-last-month” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>rising temperatures</a> and significant <a href=”https://www.sciencealert.com/climate-change-spells-more-rain-for-earth-s-driest-continent-and-its-penguins” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>climate shifts</a> predicted for Antarctica in the years to come, the icy continent could use a break. Well, now it’s had one, as it just had a near miss with a giant iceberg double the size of Chicago.</p>

<p>The iceberg in question is A-74. Having originally been attached to Antarctica, it broke out into open waters <a href=”https://www.sciencealert.com/mega-iceberg-the-size-of-manhattan-just-broke-off-antarctica-s-ice-shelf” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>back in February</a>, as a result of a major crack that ripped through the Brunt ice shelf over the space of just a few months.</p><p>Then, in the past six months, A-74 loitered close to its original position, largely due to the prevailing ocean currents in the area; but in early August, strong easterly winds were responsible for the iceberg moving southwards and spinning around, changing its course.</p><p><img src=”https://www.sciencealert.com/images/2021-08/iceberg-ani.gif” alt=”Animation of the iceberg’s travel path 9-18 August 2021″ width=”700″ height=”700″></p><p>Along the way, it clipped the edge of the Brunt ice shelf where it was born, in what the European Space Agency (ESA) <a href=”https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Images/2021/08/A-74_iceberg_near_collision_with_Brunt_Ice_Shelf” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>has described</a> as a “minor impact”.</p><p>If it had been a major one, another gigantic piece of Brunt might have broken free.</p><p>”The nose-shaped piece of the ice shelf, which is even larger than A-74, remains connected to the Brunt Ice Shelf, but barely,” <a href=”https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Images/2021/08/A-74_iceberg_near_collision_with_Brunt_Ice_Shelf” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>says geophysicist Mark Drinkwater</a> from the ESA.</p><p>”If the berg had collided more violently with this piece, it could have accelerated the fracture of the remaining ice bridge, causing it to break away. We will continue to routinely monitor the situation using Sentinel satellite imagery.”</p><p>That satellite imagery is crucial for figuring out what’s happening to Antarctica on the biggest scales: the integrated radar instruments are able to map the remotest regions day or night, summer or winter, in any kind of weather conditions.</p><p>A-74 is 1,270 square kilometers (490 square miles) in size, one of the largest free-floating icebergs in the world (the largest is <a href=”https://www.sciencealert.com/an-iceberg-72-times-the-size-of-manhattan-just-broke-off-from-antarctica” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>the iceberg A-76</a> which calved earlier this year and covers 4,320 square kilometers).</p><p>Had A-74 really made a hit on the Brent ice shelf, a new iceberg around 1,700 square kilometers (656 square miles) in size could have been created, according to the ESA.</p><p>That’s because of the other cracks that have put the western edge of the Brunt ice shelf in a precarious position – Chasm 1 stretching up from the south and the Halloween crack to the north that runs from west to east.</p><p>Meanwhile, the shifting ice is keeping researchers on their toes: the Halley VI research station was moved by 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) in 2017 to make it safer from the ice shelf calving that scientists knew was likely to happen.</p><p>”Halley is made up of eight interlinked pods built on skis which allows the pods to be easily moved in case of unstable ice or new chasms forming on the ice shelf,” explains the ESA <a href=”https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Images/2021/08/A-74_iceberg_near_collision_with_Brunt_Ice_Shelf” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>in a statement</a>.</p><p>Late last year, another free-floating iceberg called A68a <a href=”https://www.sciencealert.com/that-giant-iceberg-heading-straight-for-a-penguin-colony-island-has-broken-into-two-pieces” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>came dangerously close</a> to South Georgia Island in the southern Atlantic Ocean, home to millions of penguins, sea lions, albatrosses, and petrels.</p><p>As the climate crisis continues to unfold around the globe, scientists <a href=”https://wires.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcc.682″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>need all the information they can get</a> on how Antarctic ecosystems may fracture in the coming years. For now, the icebergs will keep coming.</p> Wed, 25 Aug 2021 00:58:40 +0000 David Nield

en-gb

text/html

https://www.sciencealert.com/antarctica-just-narrowly-avoided-a-massive-iceberg-collision





1,500-Year-Old Lovers Uncovered in China, Locked in an Eternal Embrace http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/sciencealert-latestnews/~3/PusjFu9AP9c/1-500-year-old-lovers-uncovered-in-china-locked-in-an-eternal-embrace

https://www.sciencealert.com/1-500-year-old-lovers-uncovered-in-china-locked-in-an-eternal-embrace

<p>The skeletal remains of two lovers, buried together more than 1,500 years ago in northern China, were recently discovered locked in an eternal embrace, a new study finds.</p><p>It’s possible that the woman, who wore a metal ring on her left ring finger, sacrificed herself so that she could be buried with her husband, the researchers said.</p>

<p>While joint male-female burials are not uncommon in China, this entwined burial “with two skeletons locked in an embrace with a bold display of love” is the first of its kind in the country, and may reflect changing attitudes toward love in <a href=”https://www.livescience.com/28823-chinese-culture.html” data-component-tracked=”1″>Chinese</a> society at that time, the researchers wrote in the study.</p><p>”This is the first [couple] found in a loving embrace, as such, anywhere anytime in China,” study lead researcher Qian Wang, an associate professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the Texas A&M College of Dentistry, told Live Science in an email. </p><p><strong>Related: <a href=”https://www.livescience.com/63293-photos-ancient-mural-tomb-china.html” data-component-tracked=”1″>In photos: Ancient tomb of Chinese couple revealed</a> </strong></p><p>Archaeologists discovered the burial in June 2020 during the excavation of a cemetery that had been exposed during construction work in Shanxi province. The cemetery contained about 600 burials from the Xianbei, an ancient nomadic group in northern China that assimilated into Han Chinese culture, and dated to the North Wei Dynasty (386-534 CE), the grave shapes and ceramic goods found in the cemetery revealed.</p><p><span class=” wf_caption”><img src=”https://www.sciencealert.com/images/2021-08/A3JPp7vcMGFU7chFEwEEca-970-80.jp.jpg” alt=”" "” width=”700″><span>Illustration of the lovers overlaid on a photo of the burial site. (Anqi Wang; Qiang Wang)</span></span></p><p>Because the couple’s burial was unique, the archaeologists decided not to fully excavate the skeletal remains. Instead, the team left them entwined so that the duo could be put on display in a future museum exhibit.</p><p>The archaeologists found two other couples buried together in the same cemetery; but these couples were not hugging as closely, and the females were not wearing rings, Wang said.</p><p>The ringed lovers’ partial excavation still revealed plenty about them. The man would have stood about 5 feet, 4 inches (161.5 centimeters) tall and had a few injuries, including a broken arm, part of a missing finger on his right hand and bone spurs on his right leg. He likely died between the ages of 29 and 35, the researchers said.</p><p>The woman, in contrast, was fairly healthy when she died. She stood about 5 feet, 2 inch (157.1 cm) tall and only had a few dental problems, including cavities. She likely died between the ages of 35 and 40.</p><p>It’s possible that the woman wore the ring on her ring finger due to influence “by the customs from the western regions and beyond through the Silk Roads … and assimilation of the Xianbei people, reflecting the integration of<a href=”https://www.livescience.com/28823-chinese-culture.html” data-component-tracked=”1″> Chinese</a> and Western culture,” Wang said.</p><p>Whoever buried the couple did so with tender care. The man’s body was curved toward the woman’s, and his left arm lay beneath her body. His right arm embraced her, with his hand resting on her waist. The woman’s body was placed “in a position to be embraced,” the researchers wrote in the study. Her head faced slightly downward, meaning her face would have rested on his shoulder. Her arms hugged his body. </p><p><span class=” wf_caption”><img src=”https://www.sciencealert.com/images/2021-08/q77LtN8Teum3sLn6ZSxYsa-970-80.jpeg” alt=”q77LtN8Teum3sLn6ZSxYsa 970 80″ width=”700″><span>Ring found on the woman’s finger. (Qian Wang)</span></span></p><p>It’s likely this scene reflected the couple’s dedication to each other in life. “The [burial] message was clear — husband and wife lied together, embracing each other for eternal love during the afterlife,” <a href=”https://doi.org/10.1002/oa.3009″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>the researchers wrote in the study.</a></p><p>The team had a few ideas about how the couple ended up in the same grave. It’s unlikely the lovers died at the same time from violence, disease or poisoning, as there is no evidence yet of any of these things. Perhaps the husband died first and the woman sacrificed herself so that they could be buried together, the researchers said.</p><p>It’s also possible that the woman died first and the husband sacrificed himself; however, this is less likely, as the woman appears to have been in better health than her partner.</p><p><strong>Related: <a href=”https://www.livescience.com/60978-photos-treasures-from-ancient-china-tombs.html” data-component-tracked=”1″>Photos: Treasures from 800-year-old tombs in China</a></strong></p><h2 id=”dying-for-love”>Dying for love?</h2><p>During the first millennium, when this couple was alive, the ability to freely express and pursue love in China became culturally “prominent”, the researchers said. There were fictional love stories galore and even historical records of people taking their own lives for love. In essence, pursuing love and dying by <a href=”https://www.livescience.com/44615-suicide-help.html” data-component-tracked=”1″>suicide</a> for love was “accepted, if not promoted,” Wang said.</p><p>While the circumstances that led to these lovebirds’ intimate entombment remains a mystery, their burial is a “unique display of human emotion of love in a burial, offering a rare glimpse towards love, life, death, and afterlife,” Wang said.</p><p>The study was published online June 4 in the <em><a href=”https://doi.org/10.1002/oa.3009″ data-url=”https://doi.org/10.1002/oa.3009″ data-component-tracked=”1″>International Journal of Osteoarchaeology</a>.</em></p><p><em><strong>Related content:</strong></em></p><p><em><a href=”https://www.livescience.com/37414-pictures-china-mural-tomb.html” data-component-tracked=”1″>Images: Ancient mural tomb discovered in China</a> </em></p><p><em><a href=”https://www.livescience.com/61169-photos-ancient-china-tomb.html” data-component-tracked=”1″>Photos: Ancient Chinese tomb full of bronze vessels</a> </em></p><p><em><a href=”https://www.livescience.com/55789-photos-ancient-tomb-of-chinese-woman.html” data-component-tracked=”1″>In photos: 1,500-year-old tomb of a Chinese woman named Farong</a></em></p><p><strong>This article was originally published by <a href=”https://www.livescience.com/”>Live Science</a>. Read the original article <a href=”https://www.livescience.com/buried-lovers-embrace-china.html” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>here</a>.</strong></p> Wed, 25 Aug 2021 00:41:31 +0000 Laura Geggel, Live Science

en-gb

text/html

https://www.sciencealert.com/1-500-year-old-lovers-uncovered-in-china-locked-in-an-eternal-embrace





Biologists Discover an Unexpected Feature We Never Noticed About Certain Wasps http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/sciencealert-latestnews/~3/SCWrUU3wNPo/guess-what-wasps-nests-can-fluoresce-in-the-dark

https://www.sciencealert.com/guess-what-wasps-nests-can-fluoresce-in-the-dark

<p>Recently, we’ve been learning that the world is a much… glowier place than we ever suspected.<em></em></p><p>More and more terrestrial organisms have been found exhibiting biofluorescence – a soft, eerie, beautiful glow that we can see under ultraviolet light. Now the glow has been found somewhere even more unexpected – the segmented nests of several species of Asian wasps.</p>

<p>To varying degrees, the architectural stylings of several species of the genus <a href=”https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polistes” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”><em>Polistes</em></a> glow brightly green under blacklight, strongly enough to suggest the fluorescence has a function, even though the wasps themselves show no sign of radiance.</p><p>This peculiarity could help scientists figure out why the nests glow – and could also help identify a new biofluorescent compound, like the <a href=”https://embryo.asu.edu/pages/green-fluorescent-protein”>green fluorescent protein</a> marker derived from jellyfish that has become so vital to biological science.</p><p>The work was led by chemist Bernd Schöllhorn of the University of Paris in France, who was hoping to uncover even more terrestrial biofluorescence.</p><p>”In the beginning I was searching for any strongly fluorescent animals in the tropical rain forests,” he told ScienceAlert. “Personally, I was very optimistic to find interesting organisms, because this aspect still remains under-explored.”</p><p>Biofluorescence is when a living organism or biomatter absorbs light, and re-emits it at a different wavelength. For a human to see this effect, the organism needs to be illuminated by an external light source, such as a UV light. It’s been documented in a range of species, <a href=”https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0083259″>mostly marine</a> – by quite a wide margin, actually.</p><p>Other organisms that biofluoresce include frogs, scorpions, <a href=”https://www.sciencealert.com/chameleons-bone-tubercules-ultraviolet-biofluorescence”>chameleons</a>, <a href=”https://www.sciencealert.com/behold-the-world-s-first-known-glowing-sea-turtle”>turtles</a>, and, as was recently a huge surprise discovery, Australian marsupials such as <a href=”https://www.sciencealert.com/it-s-not-just-the-platypus-wombats-and-other-australian-mammals-biofluoresce-too”>wombats</a> and platypuses. Who knows what else could be out there, secretly fluorescing in the dark?</p><p>This is the question the French and Vietnamese team went looking to answer – and they found it in the nests of four species, located during intrepid forays into the humid tropical forests of North Vietnam at night: <em>Polistes brunetus</em>, <em>P. lepcha</em>, <em>P. japonicus</em> and one unidentified <em>Polistes</em> species.</p><p><span class=” wf_caption”><img src=”https://www.sciencealert.com/images/2021-08/wasps.jpg” alt=”wasps” width=”700″><span>Images of wasp nests fluorescing. (de Marcillac et al., J. R. Soc. Interface, 2021)</span></span></p><p>”Visible fluorescence can best be revealed during the night, adding up a bit of adrenaline during the field trips,” Schöllhorn said.</p><p>”One has to be experienced and cautious since many arthropods and reptiles can be potentially dangerous, including the hornets (wasps) themselves depending on the species and the situation.”</p><p>The team compared their find against two <em>Polistes</em> species from other parts of the world: <em>P. canadensis</em> from French Guyana and <em>P. gallicus</em> from southern France, both of which fluoresced only weakly in comparison to the Vietnamese wasps.</p><p><span class=” wf_caption”><img src=”https://www.sciencealert.com/images/2021-08/GlowyWaspHives.jpg” alt=”""” width=”700″><span>A P. brunetus nest under white (left) and UV light (right). (de Marcillac et al., J. R. Soc. Interface, 2021)</span></span></p><p>”The Vietnamese nests in this work could be spotted during the night, thanks to their inherent and strong greenish yellow fluorescence, with the help of portable UV LED torches,” <a href=”http://rsif.royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsif.2021.0418″>the researchers wrote in their paper</a>.</p><p>”In the natural environment, the strong fluorescence can be easily observed with the naked eye at distances of 5 to 20 meters [16 to 65 feet] depending on the species, nest size and power of the UV torch.”</p><p>Of particular note were the cocoon caps, which glowed the most brightly on all of the nests. Microscopy revealed fluorescence present specifically in the silk fibers, suggesting that fluorophores – that is, <a href=”https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fluorophore” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>fluorescent chemical compounds</a> – are likely present in the silk protein produced by the wasps.</p><p>The spectral range of the fluorescence emission is within the general range of wasp vision, although the team did not examine the vision of these particular species. If wasps can see the green glow, it could mean that the nests biofluoresce as a way for the wasps to recognize their homes (that may not be the case – two species exhibited very similar fluorescence profiles).</p><p>However, there is another tantalizing possibility: that the fluorescence is a means of protecting developing pupae from ultraviolet radiation. The incoming light is intercepted and converted to benign optical light that is then re-emitted. Since pupa development is dependent on the day-night cycle, biofluorescence could perform this function while allowing non-harmful light to penetrate the cocoon membrane.</p><p>The team is working to investigate other species of the same genus, to see how biofluorescence varies according to region. And, of course, they are now working to identify the fluorescent compound in the wasp silk, in the hopes of discovering a new source of biofluorescence for biomedical research.</p><p>”Most exciting to me is certainly the fact that ‘out there’ in the forest a plethora of unknown phenomena is still waiting to be discovered,” Schöllhorn said.</p><p>The research has been published in the <em><a href=”http://rsif.royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsif.2021.0418″>Journal of the Royal Society Interface</a></em>.</p> Tue, 24 Aug 2021 23:01:00 +0000 Michelle Starr

en-gb

text/html

https://www.sciencealert.com/guess-what-wasps-nests-can-fluoresce-in-the-dark





A ‘Good’ Life Doesn’t Necessarily Have to Be Happy, New Psychology Research Shows http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/sciencealert-latestnews/~3/phYKlFj2b58/life-doesn-t-have-to-be-happy-or-meaningful-many-of-us-just-want-to-be-psychologically-rich

https://www.sciencealert.com/life-doesn-t-have-to-be-happy-or-meaningful-many-of-us-just-want-to-be-psychologically-rich

<div><img src=”https://www.sciencealert.com/images/2021-08/processed/HikingInTheWoodsAtSunset_1024.jpg” class=”ff-og-image-inserted”></div><p>What makes a ‘good’ life? And how do we measure it? These are questions as old as humanity itself – with many potential answers – but a new study places the emphasis on living in a way that’s ‘psychologically rich’.</p>

<p>That richness is defined by experiences that are out of the ordinary, varied, complex and – perhaps most importantly – cause a shift in perspective for the person going through them, according to social psychologists Shige Oishi from the University of Virginia, and Erin Westgate from the University of Florida.</p><p>Their new study finds that to some people, a psychologically rich life is more important than being happy or finding a sense of meaning – the two main areas that current psychological research tends to be concerned with when it comes to evaluating a ‘good’ life.</p><p>”Unlike happy or meaningful lives, psychologically rich lives are best characterized by a variety of interesting and perspective-changing experiences,” write the researchers in their <a href=”https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2021-74886-001″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>published paper</a>.</p><p>”We present empirical evidence that happiness, meaning, and psychological richness are related but distinct and desirable aspects of a good life, with unique causes and correlates.”</p><p>The researchers aren’t saying that psychological richness operates completely independently from happiness or meaningfulness, but that it’s a part of our wellbeing that needs more attention.</p><p>Having a happy life involves goals such as positive feelings and overall satisfaction, while finding meaning in life is associated with realizing our potential and maximizing our talents, reaching goals and making a difference.</p><p>In three surveys covering 1,336 college students, Oishi and Westgate found that psychological richness could be separated from happiness and meaning when it came to people assessing their own lives and well-being.</p><p>”Unlike happiness, our conception of richness allows for moments of discomfort and unpleasant emotion,” <a href=”https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2021-74886-001″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>they write</a>.</p><p>Further analysis <a href=”https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0092656619300649″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>of previous studies</a> on psychological richness, language used in obituaries, and earlier surveys run <a href=”https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs42761-020-00011-z” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>across different countries</a>, all back up the importance of this third type of having a good life. The research also suggests it goes beyond societies that are wealthy, educated, and democratic.</p><p>In terms of people picking a psychologically rich life above a happy or meaningful one, this distinction was most popular in Germany (16.8 percent of respondents), India (16.1 percent), Korea (15.8 percent) and Japan (15.5 percent), according to a previous study in which a total of <a href=”https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs42761-020-00011-z” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>3,728 people</a> were surveyed across nine countries. </p><p>”We show that a non-trivial number of people around the world report they would choose a psychologically rich life at the expense of a happy or meaningful life, and that approximately a third say that undoing their life’s biggest regret would have made their lives psychologically richer,” <a href=”https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2021-74886-001″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>write Oishi and Westgate</a>.</p><p>The pair notes that moving abroad, changing careers, or being immersed in challenging art – James Joyce’s novel <em>Ulysses</em> gets a particular mention – are three examples of the sort of psychological richness that people are looking for.</p><p>Curiously, <a href=”https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2021-74886-001″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>they note</a> that research on this subject “suggests that a good life may not always be pleasant, and that there is value in leading lives that investigate different perspectives.” </p><p>At the same time, the researchers also acknowledge that there may be other factors to consider beyond these three main aspects: such as learning, being creative, or caring for others, for instance.</p><p>Beyond the pursuits of a happy (hedonic) life and a meaningful (eudaimonic) life – ideas put forward by Aristotle – the psychologically rich life could offer another way of assessing whether we’re making the most of our days, and working out ways that we might want to change our lives for the better.</p><p>”Together, this work moves us beyond the dichotomy of hedonic versus eudaimonic well-being, and lays the foundation for the study of psychological richness as another dimension of a good life,” <a href=”https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2021-74886-001″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>write the researchers</a>.</p><p>The research has been published in <a href=”https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2021-74886-001″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”><em>Psychological Review</em></a>.</p> - Advertisement - Tue, 24 Aug 2021 18:00:01 +0000 David Nield

en-gb

text/html

https://www.sciencealert.com/life-doesn-t-have-to-be-happy-or-meaningful-many-of-us-just-want-to-be-psychologically-rich







- Advertisement -

Published at