Social Media algorithms control how I grieve

The email from my dead mom casually arrives in my inbox one mid-pandemic afternoon, barely announcing itself. The subject line says, “Beverly Blum just comment on a hyperlink you shared.”

One glorious millisecond, I let myself live in fantasy land where my mother uses social media from a perch high above the vast beyond.

The email opens and I reply: “Great piece, Dad!”

Ah, yes. Oh, right. My father of 82 years never desired to create his Facebook account so he uses my mother’s username. “Thanks Beverly Dad,” I respond.

As I rise to make tea, something happens: The digital photo frame that I have in my kitchen displays a picture of my mother on the DC subway when I visited her freshman year. We’re heading to the zoo and she looks happy like never before.

The dog is frightened and turns into a soft lump on my leg. Next, I recall the other images Google Photos will undoubtedly show me: My mom in my apartment singing Ray Charles and connected to a bunch of tubes.

Since more than one year, I have let algorithms determine how I grieve. The code that searches through my photos and displays them in random order in an algorithm has greatly influenced my emotional life.

This is something I know there is an easy solution to. It’s possible to hide photos of my mother or disable her Facebook zombie account. This is how I have grown to grieve. Because technology has dictated my memories and times, I have let it.

Katie Gach is a University of Colorado Boulder digital ethnographer who has worked for years trying to understand Facebook users such as me. More than 80 participants in research have been interviewed about their interactions with the profiles of the dead.

She says that Facebook has revealed “a lot of very steep misalignments” in terms of what users need and how the system actually works.

One problem with the United States is their inability to plan for their deaths.

She says, “We have all options, but they don’t communicate that you are going to be responsible for this and how it works. It doesn’t really help those who survived.”

Memorialized accounts are essentially frozen in digital amber: They can’t be tagged and aren’t included in birthday reminders, but are allowed to exist on the platform for as long as the company’s servers are whirring. A legacy contact may change the profile picture and pay tributes but cannot make friend requests, read messages or send new friends.

It takes a lot of work to memorialize an account, and you must also provide documentation about the death. Facebook offers other ways to keep the dead out of your account. For example, you can take a 6-month off-the grid trip to Nepal and the machine-learning software assumes you might have died and will proactively delete you name from invite suggestions and birthday notifications. But that’s it.

Gach says that Facebook gives him a sense of divine omniscience. But when was the last time a system knew that someone had died? Telemarketers don’t stop calling. Because Facebook is automated in many areas, we don’t see it as an entity that requires telling us about.