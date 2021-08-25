Spanish authorities are horrified by Chelsea’s Champions League draw. PSG and giants loom

This week’s Champions League returns with the holders Chelsea set for discovery of their rivals in the group stages. Just 89 days following the Blues’ victory over Manchester City, the draw will be held in Istanbul.

Chelsea had a nearly perfect start under Thomas Tuchel. He finished inside the top four of the Premier League and won the Champions League after his January arrival.

Kai Havertz’s May goal against Man City, 1-0 has been etched in blues history. The Blues hope to defend their title in 221/22.

Chelsea is currently the fourth favorite for this competition behind the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain and Pep Guardiola’s Man City, as well as German giants Bayern Munich.

This is speculation. However, one thing is certain. Tuchel’s team will not be able to make it to the St Petersburg final next year.

While we won’t be able to tell who Chelsea will face during the group stage until Thursday’s draw in Turkey at 5pm, we know who they can and cannot face.

