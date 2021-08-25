Sparks and Kelly stun Vipers with a stunning century

Kelly was unbeaten in 100 balls, which is just 53 to defeat the Southern Vipers for their first loss.

Marie Kelly scored a remarkable century when Central Sparks stopped Southern Vipers from winning the Charlotte Edwards Cup. They won convincingly at Hove with six wickets.

Kelly churned 19 boundaries during her 53-ball smash, and was unbeaten on 100. Georgia Adams, Vipers captain had previously smashed an 88.

Vipers entered the contest in Group A with a 100% record and were in pole position for a fourth consecutive win after scoring 162-4 in their 20 overs.

Kelly, however, had another idea and created a spectacular opening partnership of 137 with Sparks’ skipper Eve Jones (51) who was continuing her remarkable form as a star for Birmingham Phoenix (the Hundred).

Sparks cruised at 137-0 in 15 overs, but Jones’ wicket triggered a little collapse, with Milly Home and Gwenan Davies all departing in rapid succession, giving the hosts hope.

Georgia Adams won an unbeaten 88 in support of the Vipers.

Kelly, however, was the embodiment of calm and composure. She pulled Tara Norris over the square-leg border to secure her victory and bring up her century.

Adams made 88 not out from 60 balls for the Vipers, while Charlie Dean – named in England’s Twenty20 squad for the series against New Zealand – added 31, but it wasn’t enough to preserve their unbeaten record.

Other parts of Group ASouth East StarsClose to two points behind the top spot after a victory of 28 runs overLightningGuildford

Alice Capsey, a 17-year old star of the Hundred, continued to excel; she made 38 balls from 28 as the Stars posted an impressive total of 175-6 after being inserted by visitors.

Alice Davidson Richards won an unbeaten 41 balls from 25. Captain Tash Farrant (35) struck seven boundaries, and the Stars closed with a flourish.

Abi Freeborn managed to complete four stumpings in Lightning’s favor, and then she ended her outstanding all-around performance by scoring 61 out of 50 balls.

Shachi Pai (24), and Sophie Munro (17 on 8) both contributed to the bat. However, Lightning failed to win their first competition victory. Farrant, Capsey, and BryonySmith took two wickets each.

For Group B:Northern DiamondsAfter a spectacular bowling performance, Sunrisers were defeated by 19 runs at Gosforth to remain on top of the table.

At the half-way stage, the Diamonds floundered at 32-5. Kate Coppack (4-10 Off 4) and Naomi Dattani (2-24), inflicting much of the pain.

Linsey Smith (30) and Beth Langston (46) saved the innings, but the Diamonds won the game. Sunrisers were victorious 121 to 1.

Langston scored an unbeaten 46 runs and took two wickets in a spectacular display

Langston (2-19), also delivered the ball and removed Cordelia Griffith (and Dattani) in consecutive deliveries, to place Diamonds in ascendancy.

Jo Gardner (31), was the top scorer for Sunrisers. However, they lost wickets frequently and managed 101-7. Captain Hollie Armitage and Alex MacDonald (4-11 each) impressed.

The other Group B Showdown will be held.Storm in the WestMoved level on pointsThunderAfter cruising to seven-wicket success at Cardiff.

Storm limited Thunder to 100-9 in their 20 overs. Emma Lamb (28) and Ellie Threlkeld (222) were the only players who reached double figures.

Nicole Harvey posted impressive figures of 3-13 runs in her four overs. Georgia Hennessy managed just seven runs over her three overs and took a wicket.

Storm responded with an unbeaten 29 by Hennessy, but it was Katie George, who set the stage for fireworks. She hit eight boundaries with her 47-point unbeaten, and Storm won with 14 balls left.