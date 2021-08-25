Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire confirmed to be joining Tom Holland’s screen cast

Over the past year, rumours have surfaced online claiming Spider-Man: No Way Home will reintroduce two previous iterations of the web-head. Tobey Maguire, an ex-peter Parker actor, and Andrew Garfield are rumored to be sharing the screen with Tom Holland. The battle against Sinister Six (a vicious group of evildoers) has never been confirmed.

JB Smoove interviewed Maguire and revealed that Maguire would be returning to the role. Since Spider-Man Homecoming, the actor was a part in the series. He then reprised his role as Spider-Man Far From Home. American actor was asked "Which Spider-Man did you most look forward to seeing Tom Holland with? Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire?" Smoove responded: "Tobey Maguire of course, man." (Via The Illuminerdi). READ MORE: Shang-Chi review: Simu Liu is the new best Marvel hero

Let us know your thoughts. Tobey Maguire will be featured in the movie? Join the debate in the comments section here Fans may find this information not surprising, considering that the trailer for No Way Home just came out. It revealed the return to Spider-Man's classic villain. The featured video ends with a series of metal tentacles attacking Holland's Peter. Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is revealed. Before Spidey was ready for battle, the menacing enemy said "Hello Peter" Maguire may be appearing just by the presence of Molina's Doc Ock, given their battle in Spider-Man 2.

Garfield answered a question about his position on the movie not including him. He said, "I would have gotten a phone call by now." This is what I am saying." However, he didn't rule out the possibility. He said, "I don't want to exclude anything." They might call me to say, "Hey people want that." Perhaps they're doing market research. Holland also denies that Garfield or Maguire were involved in making the movie. Jimmy Fallon asked him if he would show the Spideys from before, and he responded: "No, not, they won't be appearing in that film."

Holland continued: “Unless they’ve kept the biggest piece of information I have secret from me. Which, to me is too important a secret for them. It would have been a miracle for them to keep that from me! Molina however, confirmed his participation in the movie long before it was available in trailer form. He called it “the worst-kept Hollywood secret”. On December 17, 2021, Spider-Man: The Way Home will be in cinemas. SOURCE

