Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Morgana joins The monkey gang

Sho Nanmoku is from Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. Today, I am excited to announce that Morgana (Personal 5) will join the Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania monkey gang as a playable character. After the October 5th launch of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, Morgana will become a DLC character for all players.





Watch Video



Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, a project to commemorate the 20 th anniversary of this beloved series. It’s been 20 years filled with joy and laughter with an adorable cast that we have spent many hours with. To celebrate, we expanded the cast and added new Sega friends to AiAi’s monkey gang for their next adventure.

Morgana, brave, funny, and completely adorable was the obvious choice.

Persona 5 is a great RPG, and the Phantom Thieves are some of the most iconic characters in Sega’s recent history. Although we considered many other characters from Sega, Persona, and Sega games, Morgana stood out from the rest. The character’s design fits perfectly into the Super Monkey Ball world: his playful ears and large eyes are complemented by his mischievous smile.

It was then about nailing all the details. Morgana wore her classic yellow bandana, utility belt and made sure that the treasure-hungry (definitely nota!) cat had lots of boxes to find on the way to each goal.

Thank you to Atlus, our friend for making this possible. We hope Persona lovers enjoy exploring the Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania worlds as their favourite feline Phantom Thief.

You can pre-order Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania for PS4 and PS5 today. On November 2, the Morgana DLC post-launch will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

