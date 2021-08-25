The vacuuming rival to New Dyson has a huge advantage Your floors

Dyson may rule the roost when it comes to cordless vacuums but it’ll soon have a new rival to contend with. ROIDMI has just launched the RS70, their latest spring cleaning product.

This vacuum, like most modern ones, can be used to remove dirt and dust from the floor. However it has one advantage over Dyson that may make it an actual competitor. The RS70 does more than just vacuum dust, it also cleans floors.

This vacuum has an interchangeable water tank with a motorised mophead. It is designed to make everything look spotless. ROIDMI claims that the rotating electric dual-mopping toothbrush uses smart chip technology by managing water seepage to maintain mop moisture, but not too wet.

The RS70 claims that it can even remove dried stains with a wiping speed up to 200rpm.

The vacuum also features an OLED display, 6-level air purifier filtration and an internal antibacterial coating to eliminate microbes.

