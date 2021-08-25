Quantcast
24 C
United States of America
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
type here...
Technology

This email is not to be opened! UPS scam: It’s difficult not to fall for the trappings of convincing.

By Newslanes Media
0
6

Must read

This email is not to be opened! UPS scam: It's difficult not to fall for the trappings of convincing.

Clicking the button will instantly take you to another website, which looks exactly like an official UPS download page. The vulnerability in the website makes it appear like customers are on an official site.

The user will be asked to fill out a form to enable the parcel to be shipped if they continue to fall for the tricks. This file contains malware which can cause serious damage to your computer.

- Advertisement -

Expert Daniel Gallagher explained more: “Just seen one of the most convincing phishing emails that I’ve ever seen.” You can fool many people with this one. The actual @UPS site indicates that “Your download will begin shortly.”

Others experts were quick to point out the seriousness and danger of this scam.

Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021, 06:11:41 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTo be labelled “dodgy”, a Quarantine bill for PS2,280 will be sent home Bank transaction
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks