This memory foam cooling system will keep you cool as you go to bed. Pillows on Sale

The Bottom Line: Modvel Luxury Cool Memory Foam Pillows on Sale for $21.99, a 37% Discount — As of August 25,

Sometimes flipping your pillow to the other side just isn’t enough to get the cooling effects you’re after — especially during the dog days of summer. If you’re a hot sleeper, it’s best to turn to technology to get the job done, since there are now ways to customize your pillows so that they can work exactly how you’d like them to.

With the Modvel Luxury Cool Memory Foam Pillow, you’ll be more likely to stay comfortable all night long. Modvel’s thermo-regulating technology captures heat and reduces sweating to cool you as you sleep. How cool you are able to sleep can be affected by the quality of your bedding. If you wake up sweaty in the middle of the nights, your bedding can make a big difference in how cool you sleep.

This pillow has cooling gel on each side, surrounded by cooling memory foam pillows made of double-sided cooling shredded memory foam. The pillow also comes with a bamboo cover, which is completely washable and allows for better air circulation. Your pillow will remain protected for many years. The memory foam can be adjusted by adding or taking out as much, making it ideal for stomach, back and side sleepers.

Check out the video to see all the cool features in this cooling foam pillow:

The Modvel Luxury Cool Memory Foam Pillow with the included bamboo cover normally retails for $34, but for a limited time, you can score 37% off and get it for just $21.99. You can also get $10 in credit to your account if you spend more than $50 within 14 days. Now is the best time to update your bedding.





Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021, 14:11:42 +0000