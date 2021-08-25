To be labelled “dodgy”, a Quarantine bill for PS2,280 will be sent home Bank transaction

Derek Board, a Briton, decided to take a holiday abroad.

The trip was three weeks long and he had an amazing time.

Derek stated that he spent three weeks in Turkey while staying at a quarantine hospital. Although it was nice and I wanted to stay longer there, it was not what I needed.

It was a costly wish of the 74-year-old to return home.

He stated that he couldn’t board the plane without paying PS2,280. This was because the English government had said no one could travel to England unless this payment was made.

Derek refers to mandatory managed quarantine hotels that are available for travelers who arrive in the UK from countries on the red list.

