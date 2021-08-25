Wasteland 3 – Cult of the Holy Detonation, the final DLC is available The game

Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation, the final DLC available for the game has been confirmed by developer inXile.

- Advertisement -

This DLC will be available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5 October. It is the final and second narrative expansion for the role-playing games. Below is the trailer:

Final final… “Final final… Brian Fargo, inXile’s boss, stated on Twitter that you are now able to jump in and start playing.

Wasteland 3 came out August last year, and I thoroughly enjoyed it (check our our Wasteland 3 review for more). The Battle of Steeltown was the first expansion.

Cult of the Holy Detonation takes place in the Cheyenne Mountain military bunter. It features new characters and enemies as well as combat encounters and the use of new weapons and armour. While fighting off machines and mutants, your Rangers must shut down the reactors.

- Advertisement -

Mutant cults revere an ancient god they call Holy Detonation, a nuclear blast held in stasis. The official blurb is:

The Detonation could either power Colorado Springs for many years or make it level in an instant, regardless of whether they are science experiments, gods, or accidentally miraculous. You’ll have to work your way up to the altar because there are different opinions among warring cults about who is allowed to honor their god.

Now that Wasteland 3 is over, it’s time to think about what the future holds for inXile. Fargo, a Microsoft-owned developer, has not yet announced its next project. However Fargo indicated that the studio will continue to make role-playing games.