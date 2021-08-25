WoW TBC Phase 2 Release Date News: WoW new before Burning Crusade Phase 2

Fans are still waiting for the announcement by Blizzard regarding WoW TBC Phase 2 but there is growing speculation about other aspects of the Classic Experience.

It has been a huge success since its introduction in 2019, and most WoW Classic realms now play The Burning Crusade.

It’s difficult to imagine players returning to base with the arrival of Phase 2 of WoW Classic TBC.

This was before Blizzard created a public realm for World of Warcraft Classic that featured Phase One raid content.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the World of Warcraft Classic team isn’t looking for new servers to allow players to start over in Azeroth.

Based on the fan reactions, it is likely that this product would be very well received.