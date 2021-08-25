WoW TBC Phase 2 Release Date News: WoW new before Burning Crusade Phase 2

Fans are still waiting for the announcement by Blizzard regarding WoW TBC Phase 2 but there is growing speculation about other aspects of the Classic Experience.
It has been a huge success since its introduction in 2019, and most WoW Classic realms now play The Burning Crusade.
It’s difficult to imagine players returning to base with the arrival of Phase 2 of WoW Classic TBC.
This was before Blizzard created a public realm for World of Warcraft Classic that featured Phase One raid content.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the World of Warcraft Classic team isn’t looking for new servers to allow players to start over in Azeroth.
Based on the fan reactions, it is likely that this product would be very well received.
Fans have posted their reactions to the online revolution, one positive post included.
I played classic, vanilla private server, and OG vanilla when the expansion was released. TBC is my favorite expansion. I enjoy it, but I wouldn’t mind playing it fresh while raid-logged in TBC.
Vanilla WoW is a timeless classic. Every time you play WoW, there’s something different. Next time I will try a new class.
One added, “It is hard to explain. It’s not for everybody but I’ll attempt to explain my point of view. All of this combines to create new memes and new friends.
This is where a lot of it gets lost. It would be very difficult to try and jump in classic right now. There are no groups left to play with and server pop has already ended all server competitions so there is little excitement.
Reward for PvP
- The Outland factions’ PvP gear is now available with Phase 2, and you will need Revered reputation in order to buy it.
- These items are sold at Thrallmar and Honor Hold, Cenarion Expeditions, The Sha’tar Lower City and the Keepers of Time.
- To match patch 2.4, the reputation requirement will change to Honored upon Sunwell Plateau’s release.
- The Honor system will not reset in Season 2. There will be a 2-week break between Season 1 and Season 2. Any Arena Points that are not used will convert to Honor Points when Season 2 starts.
Raid Reward
- Magtheridon, Gruul, the Dragonkiller and High King Maulgar will each drop two Tier 4 tokens when Serpentshrine Caveern and The Eye become available.
- Leothoras, Fathom Lord Karathress and Lady Vashj will each drop two Tier 5 tokens.
We don’t know the release date for WoW Classic Burning Crusade phase 2, but we do have an announcement by the end of this month. Fans are hopeful that a launch could be in September 2021.
Published at Wed 25 August 2021, 16:50:43 (+0000).