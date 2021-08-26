A twelve-year-old boy earns PS290,000.00 from whale NFTs

A 12-year-old boy from London has made about PS290,000 during the school holidays, after creating a series of pixelated artworks called Weird Whales and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
You can “tokenize” artwork to make a digital ownership certificate that you can use for buying and selling.
They don’t usually give the original artwork and copyright to the buyer.
Benyamin Ahmad will keep his profits in Ethereum, the cryptocurrency in which they were purchased.
They could be worth more or less and authorities may not provide any assistance if the digital wallet he holds them in is compromised or hacked.
He never held a bank account.
Extremely proud
Benyamin is unaware that his crypto-wealth has been discovered by his classmates. However, he has uploaded YouTube videos to share his hobbies, which include swimming, badminton, and taekwondo.
He said, “My advice for other kids who might want to enter this space, is to not force yourself to code, perhaps because you feel peer pressured. If you enjoy cooking, then do that, and if dancing is your passion, do so to the best of you ability.”
Imran, Benyamin’s father and a software developer, works in traditional financial services. He encouraged Benyamin, Yousef and Yousef to begin coding when they were five and six years old.
They have the benefit of having a network of tech experts who can be contacted for help. He is very proud of their achievements.
Even more serious
Imran stated, “It was quite a fun exercise. But I noticed very early that they were really open to it. They were great.”
“So we got a bit more serious and it is every day. But you cannot cram all this information, so you can’t claim I will learn coding within three months.”
He said that the boys coded for 20 to 30 minutes per day, even on holidays.
After a previously Minecraft-inspired collection that did not sell well, Benyamin has now created Weird Whales.
He used a popular digital-art style and a well-known pixelated whale image as inspiration, but he created the 3350-emoji-type whales using his own software.
He said, “It was fascinating to watch all of them hatch as they appeared slowly generating on my screen.”
Benyamin has already begun work on his third collection, which will be superhero-themed.
A “underwater” game featuring whales would be a great idea, too.
He said, “That would have been amazing.”
Imran believes his son is not violating copyright laws and has hired lawyers to audit his work as well as to give advice about how to trademark his designs.
Art world split over current NFT trend
They are an additional source of income for artists.
There are numerous stories about eye-wateringly large sales.
However, there are still questions about whether or not they can be considered a long-term and sustainable investment.
And former Christie’s auctioneer Charles Allsopp BBC News buying them made “no sense”.
He stated earlier in the year that “the idea of purchasing something which isn’t there” was a strange concept.
It’s not a good idea to invest money in it. I just hope that they don’t lose any of their hard earned cash.
Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021 23.50:17 +0000