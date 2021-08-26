Alex Polizzi sparked fury by calling workers “Minions” during PS2m hotel renovation

My Hotel Nightmare, a new Channel 5 show, shows Alex Polizzi’s struggle to start her hotel. The show was criticized by many viewers for Alex’s management skills as well as the treatment of construction workers.
Alex Polizzi, a hotel expert and hospitality specialist has decided to open her first hotel.
Olga, her mother in Cornwall runs the luxury family hotels. However, she now wants to start her own hotel.
Alex bought The Star Hotel in East Sussex in 2019 with her mother. It is a medieval hotel that has 37 bedrooms.
Although it was supposed to take six months, Alex now faces unexpected costs and challenges.
Today’s episode features Alex continuing to supervise the renovations at The Star.
The hotelier finally gets to see the transformation in the rooms after running late.
Alex had a plan to remodel the rooms in the middle hotel. He removed the walls that separated the 10 existing bedrooms and created seven more.
Alex paid PS2 million for The Star.
Olga said that 30 rooms are available in East Sussex, in a beautiful village. It costs just PS2million.
Alex, who was supervising renovations was furious at the amount of work being done.
While on the phone to Olga, she stated that “Mum we are having an issue”.
Alex saw the gold-painted details on a wall that the builders had built and was shocked. She said, “It is just horrible.”
Alex opens the hotel to guests during the last renovations.
The hotelier is confronted with some of her biggest problems and errors during the first day. These include wrong reservations for dinner and the fire alarm that goes off throughout the evening.
She complained that she was going to die from a heart attack.
Fans took to social media to praise the end result: “Congratulations to The Star, it looks incredible. Can’t wait to see it in real life later this year.
Published at Thu 26 August 2021 21:59:10 +0000