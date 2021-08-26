Apple now allows App Store developers to talk with their customers Customers about purchasing direct

Apple announced today it has reached a proposed settlement (embedded below) in a lawsuit filed against it by developers in the United States. Although the court has yet to approve the agreement, it includes several changes. The biggest change is that developers can now share payment information outside their iOS App or App Store. This allows them to tell customers about other payment options, that don’t come with Apple commissions. There are also new transparency reports about app reviews and pricing.

The class-action lawsuit was filed against Apple in 2019 by app developers Donald Cameron and Illinois Pure Sweat Basketball, who said the company engaged in anticompetitive practices by only allowing the downloading of iPhone apps through its App Store.

Apple today announced that it was “clarifying developers can use communication, such emails to share information regarding payment methods, outside of the iOS app.” Apple will pay developers no commission for any purchase made outside their App or App Stores.

Developers would be able to communicate with their customers via email or “other communication services.” This was impossible under the App Store rules that forbid them from using any contact information they have obtained in an app to reach users beyond the app. This settlement will allow developers to inform consenting customers about alternative payment methods and avoid Apple commissions.

Apple announced that it would increase the price ranges available for developers to go from less than 100 to over 500. Apple also announced a new transparency report for the year that would include information on the App Review process. This will include details such as how many applications are rejected and deactivated by customers and developers, and “objective data about search queries and results” and the number removed from the App Shop.

Additionally, the company said that it would create a fund to help developers who have earned less than $1 million through U.S. App Store. This includes 91% of American developers. Hagens Berman, one of the law firms representing plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said the fund will be $100 million, with payments ranging from $250 to $30,000.

