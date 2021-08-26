Quantcast
22.9 C
United States of America
Thursday, August 26, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

As a brand ambassador, Sam Burgess steps in every way Out in his own brand

By Newslanes Media
0
9

Must read

Sam Burgess, brand ambassador at heart, steps out for a cup of coffee in his custom labeled mug

By Jesse Hyland For Daily Mail Australia

Published by Last Updated:

- Advertisement -

Sam Burgess was every inch the brand ambassador when he stepped out for a coffee and a bite to eat on Thursday. 

The 32-year-old opted to keep his style chic as he swung by Queen Street Kitchen in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Sam looked casual-cool in a black jumper from 4B, the label  he created with his brother, and former rugby league player, Luke Burgess.  

Stylish: Sam Burgess was every inch the brand ambassador on Thursday when he stepped out to grab a coffee decked out in his own label

Stylish: Sam Burgess was every inch the brand ambassador on Thursday when he stepped out to grab a coffee decked out in his own label 

- Advertisement -

The NRL star paired the top with a pair of black jeans and a white T-shirt. 

Sam accessorised his ensemble with a pair of classic sunglasses, a watch and white trainers.

He kept Covid safe in a black mask that featured the logo of his former team, the South Sydney Rabbitohs. 

Cool: Sam looked casual-cool in a black jumper from 4B, the label he created with his brother, and former rugby league player, Luke Burgess

Cool: Sam looked casual-cool in a black jumper from 4B, the label he created with his brother, and former rugby league player, Luke Burgess

Sam’s outing comes after he gave a candid interview detailing the many challenges of co-parenting his young children, daughter Poppy, 4, and son Billy, 2, with ex-wife Phoebe Burgess.

- Advertisement -

‘It is much harder than I thought it would be,’ he told Stellar Magazine.

‘Essentially, I still think it is the right decision for us both. I still care about Phoebe, we have two amazing kids. We just didn’t work out as a married couple,’ Sam added. 

‘We should work out as parents and that, to me, is the most important thing right now. I’m trying to better myself so we can be better co-parents, which is my ultimate goal in this situation’. 

After splitting from former Rabbitohs captain Sam in 2019, Phoebe and her two children had resided with her parents in Bowral, located in the Southern Highlands, before moving to her own home in the same area last month. 

Caffeinated: The NRL star paired the top with a pair of black jeans and a white T-shirt. Sam accessorised his ensemble with a pair of classic sunglasses, a watch and white trainers

Last year, The Australian newspaper published untested claims against Sam of wild partying and domestic abuse during his marriage – which he denied.

Elsewhere in the Stellar interview, Sam again vehemently denied any allegations of violence previously levelled at him. 

‘I’ve not said anything to this day about that… I categorically deny any case of domestic violence: being aggressive towards Phoebe – or any other woman,’ he said.

Burgess and ex-wife and Phoebe split in October 2019, after four tumultuous years of marriage.     

Happier times: Sam  and ex-wife and Phoebe split in October 2019, after four tumultuous years of marriage

Happier times: Sam  and ex-wife and Phoebe split in October 2019, after four tumultuous years of marriage

Advertisement

Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021, 11:29:16 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEvery Sky Q viewer should have this accessory Lowest price ever
Next articleDiscord Down: Server Status Latest, Awaiting Endpoint Connecting issues are a constant struggle
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks