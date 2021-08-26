BBC’s Michaela Strachan updates on the difficult eyes After doctor’s warning, condition

Michaela Strachan, Springwatch’s star, has worn hard contacts for years due to her eye condition. However she now needs soft lenses in her right. Thrilled by the “game changer”, the 55-year-old excitedly shared the update with her fans on Instagram .

As she smiled, the presenter took a photo of her right eye.

- Advertisement -

She wrote, “Yesterday was an eyes opener literally, in view of her 1,255 fans.”

After 15 years of wearing contact lenses to treat Keratoconus (an eye condition), I was finally prescribed soft lenses. (sic).

It’s almost like swapping slippers for stilettos! This is a game-changer for the eyes! It makes me feel so good.

LEARN MORERod Stewart is ‘inspirated’ to split with Penny Lancaster