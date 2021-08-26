Quantcast
Booking.com Fined $17.5 million for Competition Russia

Russia’s federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) has slapped a 1.3 billion rouble ($17.52 million) fine on hotel reservation website Booking.com for violating anti-monopoly law, the regulator said on Thursday.

The fine from the FAS comes nine months after it accused the company of violating Russia’s competition law, saying that Booking.com “abused its dominant position on the market.”

A Russian anti-monopoly law states that a company can be fined between 1% to 15% of the annual Russian revenue.

Booking.com stated on Thursday that it would appeal against the FAS decision. TASS reported. ($1 equals 74.1934 rubles) (Reporting and Editing by Andrey Obstroukh, Kirsten Donovan).

The article came from Reuters. It was licensed legally through Industry Dive’s publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to [email protected]

