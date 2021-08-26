But only if they’re done right, Vaccine Mandates work.

On Monday, The US Food and Drug Administration gave formal, full approval to the Covid-19 vaccine made by the drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech. It’s possible that you have already received a dose, as millions of Americans did in the December 2020 “emergency usage authorization”. The new authorization was not just a formality. When President Joe Biden announced his approval, he said that if you were one of the many millions of Americans who had said they would not receive the shot until the FDA approved it fully and completely. In the same speech, President Joe Biden said: “If your business, non-profit, or state leader has been waiting to get full FDA approval for vaccinations, then I urge you to now do it–request it.”

A lot of people got their shots almost immediately. Although vaccines are effective and safe, around 30% of Americans still have not received their shot. The sticks are here, the carrots failed. They might even be able stop the fourth wave in America’s Covid pandemic. If they do it right.

The Pfizer vaccine is excellent at keeping people alive from Covid, just like the EUA-approved vaccines. It’s evident that the Pfizer drug is not enough to prevent Covid from getting worse. There are more than 100,000 Americans in US hospitals with Covid, the highest number since January. States, localities, and businesses have tried inducements like prizes, cash, or lotteries, little tricks designed to corral people into doing what’s good for them. This is called a “nudge” in behavioral economics. These nudges did not change the momentum in states that have low vaccination uptake. So now, it’s time for mandates. Get ready to be vaccinated if you are among the 30% of Americans still not vaccinated.

The Pentagon is the most pushy of all. The Department of Defense announced immediately that it would add Covid-19 vaccinations to its already extensive list of requirements for service members. California’s UC system had already established mandates, but more schools joined the ranks: Ohio State University, University of Michigan and University of Minnesota. City workforces in Los Angeles and Chicago came under mandate. The new governor of New York announced at her inauguration that she’d institute them, too, and New York City put them in place for public school teachers and the NYPD. The influential American Medical Association signed an open letter in late July calling for mandatory vaccines throughout health care. Even the hardcore capitalists at Goldman Sachs won’t let anyone in their offices without proof-of-shot. Three examples are all that is required to create a trend in journalism. We’re almost there, I believe.

This may sound like gibberish, but the American history of public health policy and law will prove otherwise. Vaccine mandates, and any other rule that restricts personal behavior to the benefit of society’s well-being, are extremely legal. Just ask Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who reaffirmed that notion two weeks ago with a terse not-gonna-happen in response to a lawsuit brought by students at Indiana University against their school’s vaccine mandate. Barrett’s firm nope upheld an appeals court ruling that was in turn based upon Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905 Supreme Court) which gave permission for vaccinations against smallpox, and other regulations. (Most Americans support vaccine mandates, by the way. Of course they are split according to political affiliation. One study this summer suggested that if elite Republicans came out forcefully in favor of vaccines–not just a “personal choice, ask your doctor” move, but full-bore encouragement, it’d increase the number who planned to get vaccinated by as much as 7 percent.) No one has the right to be unvaccinated or unmasked in a crowd. Gostin states that Americans don’t have any freedom to spread infectious diseases to others.