Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha release date and start date Vanguard Beta News

The Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha start date has been scheduled for this week and includes the first live-fire test for developers Sledgehammer Games.

Vanguard will be set during WWII and include an extensive campaign that spans all major continents.

However, this week’s Vanguard Alpha will not be showing much of it and will focus instead on the multiplayer aspect of the game.

Even then, there will be a very small portion that isn’t of interest to everyone. Gamers will be able to access a small portion of Vanguard Alpha when it starts, as confirmed this week.

Champion Hill’s multiplayer mode will take center stage, while Sledgehammer provides a variety of attachments and weapons across multiple maps.

Champion Hill’s goal is to become the last standing team, supported by Duos or Trios during the Alpha.