Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha release date and start date Vanguard Beta News

The Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha start date has been scheduled for this week and includes the first live-fire test for developers Sledgehammer Games.
Vanguard will be set during WWII and include an extensive campaign that spans all major continents.
However, this week’s Vanguard Alpha will not be showing much of it and will focus instead on the multiplayer aspect of the game.
Even then, there will be a very small portion that isn’t of interest to everyone. Gamers will be able to access a small portion of Vanguard Alpha when it starts, as confirmed this week.
Champion Hill’s multiplayer mode will take center stage, while Sledgehammer provides a variety of attachments and weapons across multiple maps.
Champion Hill’s goal is to become the last standing team, supported by Duos or Trios during the Alpha.
You will have one mission: Reduce the life count of all squads to zero, before you eliminate your entire squad. Sledgehammer will confirm.
Everyone starts with the exact same Loadout. While it is lethal, you can upgrade your weapons, purchase Perks and Killstreaks by collecting cash from enemies.
The entire event of Champion Hill takes place across a single map, which is broken up into five parts. There is also a central Buy Station Area, four combat arenas, and four areas for Combat Rounds. These are the Airstrip (the Trainyard), the Market and the Courtyard.
You can view the final results from the Buy Station Area spectator platform. However, if you’re lucky enough, you might be able to witness the victory yourself.
WHAT TIME DOES VANGUARD ALPHA COMMENCE ON PS4 AND PS5
Activision confirmed the Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha launch date for Friday August 27, 2021.
This new playtest is only available on the PlayStation Platform. It will not be made available for download on PS4 or PS5 consoles.
WHAT IS THE VANGUARD BEETA?
Developers Sledgehammer Gaming will conduct the Call of Duty Vanguard beta second time and it is due to be released on September 10, for PlayStation 3.
Activision will not change its exclusive deals with Sony. This means that gamers using Xbox or PC may experience delays.
Good news: September will feature an open beta period on all platforms that will run from September 18 to September 20.
Activision has sent a message explaining that the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta will be available after a global Multiplayer Reveal, Tuesday September 7.
This event will take place over 2 weekends, Friday September 10, to Monday September 13 and Thursday September 16 to Monday September 20.
PlayStation Owners who pre-ordered this game will get the first weekend from September 10-13.
The second weekend of the Open Beta will be available to all PlayStation Owners. To access the beta, those on other platforms must pre-order it.
Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021, 01:47.38 +0000