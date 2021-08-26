Charlie Bell, Amazon Cloud exec at Microsoft has a new job Non-compete agreements are back in the limelight

How will Charlie Bell, long-serving Amazon executive, do his job at Microsoft?

Bell may not know the answer. Microsoft and Amazon are negotiating to determine the initial scope of Bell’s new role under the terms of the non-compete agreement that he signed with Amazon, according to unnamed sources quoted by the Insider news site.

- Advertisement -

We’ve all seen the movie, but it has a twist.

Bell, a senior Amazon Web Services executive of long standing, was once considered to be a possible successor for Andy Jassy, AWS CEO. This gave him an unparalleled level of experience and influence that is unmatched by many former AWS executives involved in past non-compete cases.

His experience as a member of Amazon’s senior leadership team gave him broad insight into the company’s strategy and more potential conflict points for Amazon.

Bell worked at Amazon for more than 23 years, before his departure earlier this month. News of his hiring by Microsoft broke Wednesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

While it would be natural for him to work in Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing division, he’s listed in Microsoft’s employee directory as a corporate vice president under human resources chief Kathleen Hogan, CNBC reports. That could be a placeholder pending the outcome of the talks between Microsoft and Amazon. Both companies are not commenting.

Jassy is now Amazon’s CEO. He was well-known for making the decision on whether or not to enforce noncompete agreements after executives quit the AWS division. Jassy said to one former executive in an earlier non-compete suit that he decided on such matters “on a case by case basis.”

In Washington, non-compete agreements are allowed even though they have become virtually impossible to enforce in California. However, under a state law passed in 2019, they can’t be applied to employees who make less than $100,000, and they can’t cover a period of more than 18 months, among other restrictions.

This means that non-competes against executives of high rank, such as Bell, Washington State can be applied despite new laws.

Venkat Balasubramani, Focal PLLC’s lawyer, stated that although the state may have narrowed their non-compete agreement scope, it could still impact these cases. Venkat was a former AWS executive Gene Farrell who was sued by Amazon for his 2017 move to Smartsheet.

- Advertisement -

Balasubramani stated that the Washington legislature has made it more difficult for employers to enforce non-competes. Although the statute does not specifically address this scenario, it is still a legislative pronouncement for employee mobility. It also contains general terms such as the presumption of an unreasonable non-compete for a period exceeding 18 months.

The tech industry has long had a controversy about non-compete agreements.

Chris DeVore (Managing Partner of Founders Co-op) stated that unless there is a rational defense for indentured servitude I don’t know of, it’s impossible to see why any human should be able to choose their employment place without restriction. He has been a long-standing opponent of non-compete agreements, citing the chilling effect of innovation.

In response to GeekWire’s Thursday afternoon inquiry, DeVore stated that companies have many tools available to them, including ‘hard inducements’ like stock and cash as well as’soft’ ones such culture and mission. This gives talent at all levels a reason for staying. Once someone decides that these are not sufficient, they should have the freedom to follow their dream wherever they want.

DeVore said, “I believe there are good professional grounds for companies seeking limits on leaving employees soliciting customers and peers to join them during a switch. But limiting freedom to the individual should be illegal in every state.” This seems to be the consensus at national level, and it is only a matter time that Washington will follow suit.

In one case last year, Amazon sought to keep a former AWS marketing executive, Brian Hall, from editing and summarizing keynote speeches and slides for a Google Cloud conference in after he took a job with the rival cloud platform — saying the work “threatens immediate and irreparable harm to Amazon” due to his inside knowledge of its cloud plans.

Amazon settled with Hall for undisclosed terms several weeks after filing suit.

Likewise, the company settled the dispute with Ferrell for undisclosed terms after negotiating restrictions on his role.

“We try to be very thoughtful about how we deal with our non-compete agreements,” Amazon said in a statement on that case at the time. We work tirelessly to reach a solution that protects Amazon while allowing employees to accept new jobs. It’s very rare for us to have to request a court to intervene.

A check of King County Court records showed that, as of Thursday afternoon’s end, the company hadn’t yet made that unusual step to replace Bell in his new Microsoft role.

Publited Fri, 27 August 2021 at 00:24.52 +0000