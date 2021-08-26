Chelsea has one last roadblock to Jules Kounde Transfer from Sevilla

Tuchel hasn’t been convinced by Trevoh Chalobah, an academy graduate, that he doesn’t need another defender.

Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea’s sole summer addition so far is resigned by Inter Milan in a PS97.5m contract.

- Advertisement -

Tuchel spoke out after Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal and suggested that there might be more signings.

He said that it was possible to add players, but that Chelsea don’t have the best squad in the Premier League.

Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021, 19:32.45 +0000