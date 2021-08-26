Chris Martin, Coldplay’s singer arrives at the set for a New York City: A mysterious project

- Advertisement -

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was spotted arriving on the set for a mysterious new project filming in New York City.

As she walked along the set, the 44-year old singer wore a casual outfit.

He stayed masked up while walking outside in The Big Apple, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise due to the Delta variant.

Martin was seen stepping out in a black LRO baseball hat with a grey, black, and white face mask over his nose and mouth.

As he was walking through the set, he was wearing a dark grey shirt that fit well and he also had a water bottle with him.

He completed the look by wearing rolled-up black pants with pink laces and black sneakers.

Although it is not clear what secret project he’s working on, Johnson just returned from a trip in Spain to Mallorca with his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

They were seen at Girona and FC Barcelona’s pre-season football match during their visit.

The couple was also seen in Palma while on their vacation.

This comes just a few months following the disclosures of Gwyneth Paltrow, his ex-wife.

“He is like my brother.” He’s like my brother, you know. Martin is my family, and I love him,” Paltrow stated about Martin. She was married to Martin for 10 years until their separation in 2014.

Although the couple has two children together, Paltrow said that it was difficult for them to divorce in the past. However, they are now closer as co-parenting their daughter Apple (17) and son Moses (15).

Martin’s legendary band Coldplay will soon release their ninth studio album Music of the Spheres. It is due for release October 15.

In May, the group released Higher Power, and Coloratura in July.

The third single was teased by the band in September. However, no further details were provided.