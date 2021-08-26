Quantcast
Dave Harper is gone: Frankie, the Heartstrings and Dave Harper are still with us heartbroken as drummer dies in his 40s

By Newslanes Media
Sunderland’s indie band Frankie and the Heartstrings confirmed the sad news that Dave Harper had died on social media. Dave, who was in his 40s, died Wednesday night in hospital.

In an emotionally charged statement, the band posted their grief on Twitter.

The couple wrote: “We are deeply sad to report that Dave Harper, our dearest friend, and drummer, has passed away at the hospital.

“Where can we begin to explain what kind of person he is and how he means so much to others?

We are devastated by this loss.

The Cribs posted a picture of Dave Harper on Twitter: “We are all deeply sorry to hear of Dave Harper’s passing.

The Cribs, Frankie, and Heartstrings spent many nights together on the road as label mates or spiritual brothers.

“Dave was an incredible performer on stage and off. He is a champion for independent and grassroots music.

He will be remembered by his unrepressible spirit and deep dedication to his hometown.

Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021, 15:51:22 (+0000).

