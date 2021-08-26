Dave Harper is gone: Frankie, the Heartstrings and Dave Harper are still with us heartbroken as drummer dies in his 40s

Sunderland’s indie band Frankie and the Heartstrings confirmed the sad news that Dave Harper had died on social media. Dave, who was in his 40s, died Wednesday night in hospital.

In an emotionally charged statement, the band posted their grief on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

The couple wrote: “We are deeply sad to report that Dave Harper, our dearest friend, and drummer, has passed away at the hospital.

“Where can we begin to explain what kind of person he is and how he means so much to others?

We are devastated by this loss.

READ MORE… Brian May apologises amid backlash from ‘uncomfortable’ fans over move