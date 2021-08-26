Discord Down: Current server status, in waiting for endpoint and still on the connecting issues

Today, discord down reports have been on the rise. Users report problems with their connections and receive an awaiting message whenever they attempt to use the app.

Independent monitoring company Down Detector recorded a significant spike in Discord-related down reports with many users having issues.

- Advertisement -

Down Detector UK registered a record of over 1,300 Discord down reports at the time this article was written.

On Twitter, users claimed that they have been receiving Discord waiting for endpoint while Discord kept connecting to messages.

The majority of Discord server connections and voice chat problems are the reason for downs according to Down Detector statistics.

The official Discord Status page states that all systems remain “operational” at the time this article was written.

- Advertisement -

Discord users have reported issues on Twitter.

One tweet: “@discord Europe & Russia is down. Any ETA on when servers will be back up?”

Another user wrote: @discord Hi guys! Is the Europe Voice Server down at this moment?

Another added comment: “Discord Ping is just getting down.

“Can’t connect properly, friends sound robotics”

- Advertisement -

Another wrote “My discord has also gone down, on both wifi and router, as well as data.”

Stay tuned for more information.

Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021, 11:04:00 +0000