Draw: Man City faces PSG; champions Chelsea Juventus

Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi will be reunited after Manchester City was drawn to face Paris Saint-Germain on the group stage.

The European champions will be joined by RB Leipzig, Club Brugge and the Belgian champions Club Brugge in Group A.

Chelsea, who defeated Manchester City to win their second Champions League trophy last season, will face Juventus along with Russian champions Zenit or Swedish champions Malmo.

Chelsea lifted the Champions League in May after a 1-0 win over Man City in Porto

Liverpool were drawn in to a difficult Group B where they will face three-time runners up Atletico Madrid and seven-time winners AC Milan. Porto is also facing off.

Manchester United will face Villarreal in a rematch. Villarreal beat Manchester United on penalties last season. Atalanta, Swiss champions Young Boys are also in Group F.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona, who together have won 11 Champions Leagues, headline Group E. Barcelona will compete in this competition for the first-time in 17 years without Messi.

Benfica, Ukrainian title-winners Dynamo Kiev and Benfica are also included in Group E.

Real Madrid, the record-breaking winner of the competition, will face Inter Milan, the Italian champions, and Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol who were the first Moldovan team to participate in the Champions League.

Grup C includes Portuguese Champions Sporting and Borussia Dortmund as well as four-time Champions League winners Ajax, Besiktas, and Borussia Dortmund.

Villarreal beat Man Utd on penalties in the Europa League final in Gdansk last season

French champions Lille will face Sevilla in Group G. Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg are also included.

The first stage of the group is on September 14-15, with the last in St Petersburg on May 28,

Champions League group-stage draw

Group A: Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. RB Leipzig. Club Brugge

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting. Borussia Dortmund. Ajax. Besiktas.

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille and Sevilla. Red Bull Salzburg. Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit, Malmo

The final will be held in St Petersburg on May 28, 2022

What time will matches take place?

Matchday 1:September 14, 2015

Matchday 2:September 28/29

Matchday 3:October 19/20

Matchday 4:November1/3

Matchday Five:November 23, 24,

Matchday Six:December 7, 8

Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021, 17:48:45 +0000